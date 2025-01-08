Alabama offensive tackle transfer Elijah Pritchett has committed to the Nebraska football program, he told On3.com. He joins Matt Rhule's program and hopes to be a key protector for quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Pritchett, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle started all 13 games for Alabama football this season, and he has two years of eligibility remaining as he joins Nebraska football. He was one of the top tackles available in the transfer portal, and a big get for a Nebraska program that is looking to build momentum after a 7-6 season that was capped off with a 20-15 victory over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Nebraska and specifically Raiola, who is viewed as a quarterback with very high potential. The Cornhuskers got off to a 5-1 start this season, before going 1-5 the rest of the regular season to finish 6-6. It was still enough to have bowl eligibility, but Nebraska is undoubtedly looking to perform better in Big Ten play in future years. Pritchett should help in that regard.

Pritchett is looking to improve his level of play in a new situation. Overall on the season, Pritchett had a 46.9 PFF grade while playing 619 snaps. Coming out of high school in Columbus, Georgia, Pritchett was a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 4 offensive tackle in his recruiting class and the No. 31 overall prospect nationally at the time. There is certainly pedigree there that provides hope for improved play with a change of scenery. As a transfer, Pritchett was a four-star, the 42nd overall player and No. 4 overall tackle.

It will be interesting to see how Pritchett performs at Nebraska, and if he can help Raiola and Rhule find more success in Big Ten play in 2025. The hope is continued upward trajectory in year three for Rhule, and Pritchett is set to be a part of that.