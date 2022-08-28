Scott Frost’s Nebraska football tenure has been mired by a number of close, inexplicable losses. The Cornhuskers and their fans were hoping the 2022 season would bring something different, but it was just more of the same in a stunning 31-28 defeat against the Northwestern Wildcats in Ireland to open the campaign.

There were several points in the football game where it seemed Nebraska was about to take control, including when they went up 28-17 in the third quarter. But then Frost decided he wanted to surprise Northwestern with a possible kill shot and opted for an onside kick, which failed and soon resulted in a Wildcats touchdown. The momentum switched, and the Cornhuskers didn’t score the rest of the game.

After dropping to 15-30 with Nebraska, his alma mater, Frost was flat-out asked if he would consider quitting.

“No, absolutely not,” Frost said about potentially resigning as the Nebraska football coach, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “I love Nebraska. I going to fight with the guys, as long as I can fight.”

Frost did take responsibility for the awful onside kick decision, though he did also kind of throw his coaching staff under the bus at one point for the late-game offensive failures.

“I made that call, so it’s on me,” the Nebraska football coach said. “At that point in the game, I felt all the momentum was on our side. I thought if we [recovered] it, we could win the game. … I felt like maybe we were the better team. You can’t really foresee them scoring 14 straight and us sputtering after we played well to start the second half on offense. Those are excuses. If I had it over, I wouldn’t have made the call.”

Frost credit's Northwestern's coaching staff for the way they schemed against Nebraska today. "I think we're gonna learn as an offensive staff that you have to be a little creative in this league." — Jimmy Watkins (@JimmyWatkins95) August 27, 2022

This was just another brutal chapter for Nebraska football as the program continues to stumble along. For as much crap as Bo Pelini got, he consistently had the Cornhuskers winning nine or 10 games. Since Pelini’s departure in 2014, Nebraska has won nine games just once, and now 2022 isn’t off to a good start for multiple reasons.