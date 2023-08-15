Suspended safety Myles Farmer has found a new home in college, according to Chris Carlson of Syracuse.com. The now-former Nebraska football defensive back has joined the Syracuse Orange as a transfer, hoping that the ACC school will be a fight for him as he continues his college career.

“Syracuse added an experienced defensive back to its rebuilding secondary over the weekend, welcoming University of Nebraska transfer Myles Farmer to the football team.”

The reason for Farmer's suspension from Nebraska football hasn't been divulged completely, though, Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule was not because of a major infraction of team rules. It was not the first time he got suspended by Nebraska, however. In the 2022 college football season, he was also suspended by the team following a DUI citation in Lincoln.

Farmer is coming off his best season yet in the collegiate ranks. He posted career-highs of 38 solo tackles, 35 solo tackles, 73 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and four passes defended.

The hope for Syracuse is that Farmer has learned his lesson and will not repeat the mistakes he made during his days with the Cornhuskers.

With Farmer gone, Nebraska's secondary will lean on the likes of Alijah Clark, Jeremiah Wilson, Jalil Martin, and Quan Peterson to hold the fort in the secondary. Back in the 2022 season, Nebraska was 73rd in the nation against the pass and 75th in scoring defense.

The Cornhuskers will open their schedule in the 2023 college football season with a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road on Aug. 31.