Nebraska football is getting some good news Saturday, as the team looks to earn its sixth win of the year. Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill is expected to play after a three-game absence, per ESPN. Hill has been bothered by a foot injury.

Nebraska takes on UCLA Saturday, with a chance to earn bowl eligibility. Nebraska football has lost back-to-back games to Indiana and Ohio State, which has nearly derailed the Cornhuskers season.

Nebraska's secondary is banged up heading into this game, so it's good the team will have Hill. Safety Malcolm Hartzog is also injured due to a hamstring problem, but will try to be available.

The Cornhuskers are 2-3 in the Big Ten this season.

Nebraska is looking to go bowling for the first time under Matt Rhule

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is in his second season in Lincoln. The team is 5-3 on the year, with a key non conference win over Colorado.

The last two losses have stopped momentum for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska football needs just one more win to go bowling under Rhule, for the first time. He went 5-7 in his first season. Rhule built Baylor and Temple into successful programs, and he's trying to do the same thing with the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is led by freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is having a solid freshman season, with 1,744 passing yards and nine touchdown passes. Raiola does have seven interceptions, and will have to do a better job at protecting the football.

Hill is arguably the leader of the Nebraska secondary. The cornerback has nine solo tackles this season, to go with an interception. Hill started his career at Arizona State, before joining Nebraska in 2022. He has five career interceptions in his college career.

Nebraska football and UCLA play Saturday at 3:30 Eastern. The Bruins are 2-5 overall, and 1-4 in the Big Ten. UCLA is playing its first season in the conference.