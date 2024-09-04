Week one of the college football season has come and gone, and we're ready to do it all again this weekend. The week one slate had some pretty good matchups, but week two seems to be a little bit more action-packed. One of the best games this weekend will be taking place under the lights in Lincoln, Nebraska as the Nebraska football team will be hosting rival Colorado. This game is going to be a lot of fun.

Nebraska and Colorado do not like each other, and things are going to be tense on the field on Saturday night. These two rivals met last year in Boulder, and Colorado easily handled business. However, the Cornhuskers are expected to get the win this year. It should be a great game.

Before we get into the specifics of this matchup and our predictions, let's take a look at where each program is at heading into this huge game.

Nebraska is 1-0 and they have momentum

There is hope right now for Nebraska football fans in year two of the Matt Rhule era. The Cornhuskers got their season started last Saturday at home against UTEP, and they cruised to a 40-7 win. It was the first game for true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, and he put on an absolute show.

Dylan Raiola happens to look like Patrick Mahomes with his head band on and the #15 on his jersey, and he also made some sidearm throws like Mahomes on Saturday as well. It was only one game and UTEP isn't the toughest opponent, but Raiola looked terrific in his debut.

Riaola finished the game 19/27 through the air for 238 yards, two touchdown passes and zero interceptions. That was his first ever college football game. It was extremely impressive to see him come in and immediately have complete command of the offense and play like an experienced QB.

Nebraska football fans have been waiting for a player like Dylan Raiola to come through the program for awhile. He is an absolute game changer, and the Cornhuskers looked like a pretty good football team on Saturday.

It's been nearly 10 years since Nebraska went to a bowl game, but they finally have some hope this season. Week one went well, and Nebraska has a great opportunity to show the country what they're all about with Colorado coming to town this weekend.

Year one didn't go to plan for Matt Rhule, but it's seems like he has a good football team on his hands in year two, and this Nebraska team could end up surprising a lot of people.

Colorado didn't look great in week one

Colorado got a win in week one as well, but the Buffaloes didn't look very good and there aren't a ton of people expecting them to win this weekend. The Colorado football team hosted FCS North Dakota State last week, and they narrowly avoided an upset. The Bison are a good team, but the Buffaloes have to be better against FCS team if they are going to say that they are everyone's Super Bowl.

North Dakota State had a lead at halftime against the Buffaloes, but Colorado did play better in the second half and they won the game 31-26. Still, it wasn't a very inspiring performance from Deion Sanders' squad.

The Colorado offense has a ton of promise as Shedeur Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and he has great skill players to work with like Jimmy Horn and Travis Hunter. However, the offensive line and the defense is still a big problem for this team.

You know the offensive line is bad when you have a chance to run the ball to almost bleed the clock out entirely and you elect to throw it instead. That was a horrid coaching error by Deion Sanders as taking a knee would've been way smarter than throwing it and risk giving the Bison an extra 40 seconds, and he did it anyway. That gave North Dakota State some hope.

The offensive line has to be way better this weekend against Nebraska if the Buffaloes want a chance in this one. The defense played much better in the second half on Thursday, so that's a positive, and they will definitely need their A-game against Dylan Raiola and this offense.

You're not going to want to miss this game as it is one of the biggest contests of week two. The Nebraska crowd is going to be rocking, and the night game atmosphere will be terrific. Here are three predictions for the marquee matchup:

Shedeur Sanders will be held to under 250 yards passing

Shedeur Sanders can put up some huge numbers in the passing game, but because of his weak offensive line, he is going to be slowed down on Saturday. Sanders isn't going to get the protection that he needs, and his skill guys will have more trouble getting open than they did against North Dakota State. The Buffaloes will still create some big plays, but Nebraska will slow them down.

Dylan Raiola will throw three touchdown passes

The Colorado football team doesn't have a very good defense, and Dylan Raiola is a terrific QB. Unless the Buffaloes play the game of their lives, Raiola is going to be able to find a lot of success. He's likely going to throw the ball a decent amount as Colorado has been known to give up some big plays through the air, and Raiola is going to find his guys in the end zone on Saturday night.

Nebraska will win by double digits

The Nebraska football team is going to roll this weekend. The Cornhuskers are a lot better than they were last year now that they have a good QB, and the Buffaloes still have a lot of the same problems that they had a year ago. The Cornhuskers are going to pull away in the second half for a huge rivalry win.

Nebraska and Colorado will kick off at 7:30 ET on Saturday night from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game will be airing on NBC, and the Cornhuskers are currently favored by 7.5 points.