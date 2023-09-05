Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda tore his ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.

“Yeah, Isiah Garcia-Castaneda got hit in the side of the knee, tore his ACL,” Matt Rhule said, via Evan Bredeson of Cornhuskers Wire. “Heartbroken for him. Really one of the gret stories on our team and sad for him. Really sad for him.”

Garcia-Castaneda was in his second season with Nebraska after transferring from New Mexico. He entered the transfer portal last October, but withdrew in January to play for Rhule's team.

Rhule spoke about how the team will fill in after Garcia-Castaneda's injury.

“Yeah I think it's kind of all hands on deck,” Rhule said, via Bredeson. “It'll be those young guys. We got Jaylen (Lloyd) in and got him on the reverse. Hoping Malachi (Coleman) can help us. Obviously we'll have Marcus (Washington) now back full time, so it'll just be all hands on deck. We used Heinrich (Haarberg) last game a little bit so we're just going to have to go with the guys that are there and trust and believe that they'll make the plays.”

The Nebraska football program is preparing for tough a road game against Colorado, trying to bounce back from a brutal loss to Minnesota in the first game of the season.

Nebraska had the lead late against the Minnesota football program, but a late fumble and interception led to two scores, and Minnesota won the game 13-10 with a field goal as time expired.