Coach Matt Rhule needs to change up a lot of their schematics after the loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Nebraska football team held their own with Jeff Sims but just could not get a win. Deion Sanders' Colorado football squad is up next and they are looking good. Will they be able to take the Buffaloes by their horns? Keyshawn Johnson argued that it would not be the case in Undisputed.

First-year head coaches will always struggle to figure out rotations and schemes to run in games. This is precisely what Coach PJ Fleck did and what Deion Sanders aims to do against Matt Rhule. The Nebraska football coach asked his players to step up before the season started to fill in the gaps within his system. But, their Achilles heel was quite obvious in the Big Ten Conference matchup which led to a victory for the Golden Gophers.

Keyshawn Johnson noticed the conundrum within the Cornhuskers' system. He even went into detail about what is lacking in the squad, via Eddie Mitchell.

“I watched Nebraska against Minnesota. Nebraska is sorry. They are slow and sorry,” the Undisputed co-host said. Johnson even let out a huge prediction once they face the Colorado football squad, “They are not going to be able to keep up.”

If I’m Rhule, I just press play and walk away…. #GBR pic.twitter.com/W9ues8x9ZG — Eddie Mitchell (@EddiePowerofred) September 4, 2023

There are a lot of things to improve in the culture of the Nebraska football program. Will Coach Matt Rhule be able to patch them up as the season progresses? Are Jeff Sims and the squad going to prove Keyshawn Johnson wrong?