Dwight Howard's net worth in 2025 is $140 million. Howard is a former NBA center that was one of the best big men in the league during his heyday. And now, he's a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

As such, Howard has amassed quite a fortune throughout his colorful NBA career. As of this writing, the 6-foot-10 center played 16 seasons in the NBA. Throughout his tenure, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has pocketed quite a hefty sum in salaries — be it on or off the court — so here is a closer look at Dwight Howard's net worth in 2025.

What is Dwight Howard's net worth in 2025?: $140 million (estimate)

Celebrity Net Worth lists Dwight Howard with an estimated net worth of $140 million as of 2025. No wonder he could afford to plunk down $2.3 million for a penthouse for his one season with the Washington Wizards.

Howard's net worth is quite a substantial amount for a role player that barely hit 20 minutes on a nightly basis before Howard signed with a Taiwan team for the 2022-23 season. It's even more surprising for those who are not able to appreciate just how dominant Howard was during his prime.

Dwight Howard was born Dec. 8, 1985, in Atlanta. He attended Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy where he played basketball and ended up receiving every major award for national player of the year his senior year of high school in 2004. With all the accolades, Howard chose to skip college and declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft back when the rules still allowed this.

Dwight Howard is drafted by the Magic

Howard was the first overall pick in the 2004 draft, with the Orlando Magic snagging him from the board as their next cornerstone big man. He was touted as the next big thing — literally — in Orlando following the departure of Shaquille O'Neal nearly a decade earlier.

Howard made a huge impact on the league early on in his career, and by Year 3, he was already a bona fide All-Star. His reward for this was his first substantial contract, with Orlando signing Howard to a five-year rookie extension worth $83.2 million. Howard's Magic career reached its pinnacle in 2009, when he led the team all the way to the NBA Finals only to lose to a Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers squad.

Dwight Howard is traded to the Lakers

As fate would have it, Howard ended up joining Kobe in L.A. some three years later, with the Magic pulling the trigger on a blockbuster four-team deal that saw an end to the Howard era in Orlando.

In L.A., Howard had an infamously disappointing single-season stint, clashing heads with Bryant on multiple occasions. Howard became a free agent by the end of the 2012-13 campaign, and at that point, there was no chance he was re-signing with the Lakers.

Howard signs with the Rockets

This led to Howard taking his talents to Texas, as he put pen to paper on a four-year max deal with the Houston Rockets worth $87.5 million. At 28, Howard was one of the premier big men in the league at that time, and the Rockets dug deep into their pockets to bring him to Houston.

After three years with the Rockets, however, Howard opted to decline the final year of his contract amounting to $23.3 million. He entered free agency and eventually penned another huge contract with the Atlanta Hawks for $70.5 million for three years.

Howard becomes a journeyman

Howard then had an up-and-down journey over the next four years, bouncing from team to team — and collecting a few million here and there — before finally landing back with the Lakers in 2021-22 on a minimum deal.

After spending a year in Taiwan, Howard appears to be ready to return to the NBA as Howard met with the Golden State Warriors looking for an opportunity to sign with them for the 2023-24 season but couldn't come to an agreement.

Instead, Howard signed with the Mets de Guaynabo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, a pro basketball league in Puerto Rico, on March 1, 2024.

In terms of endorsement deals, though, Howard was not exactly a very marketable individual despite being one of the best players in the entire league at one point in his career. Nonetheless, he did sign a massive deal with Chinese sneaker brand Peak in 2015, which was in the range of $15 million to $30 million.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Dwight Howard's net worth in 2024?