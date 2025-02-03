Lionel Messi is without a doubt one of the best players to ever set foot on a soccer pitch. His many awards and endorsements have allowed Messi to accumulate a total net worth in 2025 of an estimated $850 million.

Messi performed at a high level for both Paris Saint-Germain after his Barcelona departure and Argentina, though his days with PSG ended in 2023 to sign with Inter Miami. With Argentina beating France in the 2022 World Cup Final, Messi finally got his first World Cup. Here is a look at Lionel Messi's net worth in 2025.

What is Lionel Messi's net worth in 2025?: $850 million (estimate)

The seven-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner is estimated to be worth a crazy $850 million due to a combination of his playing contracts, endorsement deals, and investments. So in simpler terms, Lionel Messi's net worth in 2025 is $850 million.

Messi has spent the majority of his club career with Barcelona, but he transferred to PSG in 2021. Here's a tidbit on him leaving Barcelona:

“Despite having reached an agreement between Barça and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it will not be possible to formalize due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations).”

Messi's time with PSG has been … messy, but he did enjoy an epic World Cup run in 2022. Messi scored two goals in the World Cup Final against France and also scored in the penalty kick shootout, with Argentina coming out on top. It was the perfect capper to his GOAT resume.

Forbes ranked Messi second among the world's highest-paid athletes in 2023 with $130 million in total earnings as of May 2023, putting him behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and right ahead of Kylian Mbappe.

In 2024, Messi led Inter Miami in goals with 20, and Inter Miami finished the MLS season in first place.

Messi has a huge amount of endorsements that help keep him high on the wealthy athletes list. Most notable would be his lucrative lifetime deal with the shoe brand adidas, where his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike continues off the pitch. Messi also has deals with a number of other notable brands.

Lionel Messi's business dealings

While all his business dealings are not public knowledge, he definitely has more than a handful. One of the few known investments is in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina where he is part of the Azahares del Parana project.

The endeavor is an enclave of seven gated communities with a huge park, 220-yard beach, sports center with volleyball and football pitches, tennis courts and a golf course and, of course, a marina with berths for 60 boats. It's basically a resort, a retreat and a paradise rolled into one.

Messi also has his own clothing line and opened his first retail outlet, the Messi Store, in 2019. The Argentine legend also gives back to the less fortunate with the Leo Messi Foundation.

Lionel Messi's family life

Expand Tweet

In 2017, Lionel Messi married Antonela Roccuzzo in their hometown of Rosario in what was often described as the “Wedding of the Century.” Messi had known Roccuzzo since they were children. The couple has three children together, all boys.

With plenty of life to live coupled with his brand having serious drawing power, his value should only increase as the years go on, even well after he no longer is a major name in the pitch. Players like Messi come around every so often, but when they do, they're never truly out of the limelight.

At 37 years old, Messi's playing career might soon be coming to an end, but he will continue to make the big bucks for many years to come. He has an absolute ton of earning potential left as he enters the twilight of his career, even though he dealt with controversy at PSG in the wake of the move to Inter Miami.

Nonetheless, did Lionel Messi's net worth in 2025 surprise you?