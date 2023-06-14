Netflix is set to bring the culinary world of its popular shows to life with a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles. The streaming giant's immersive dining experience, called Netflix Bites, will showcase dishes created by renowned chefs from beloved Netflix culinary series such as Chef's Table, Is It Cake? and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. The pop-up restaurant will be located at Short Stories Hotel on 115 S Fairfax Ave, according to Variety.

wow I am very excited for this Netflix pop-up restaurant in LA!!! Featuring chefs from popular Netflix shows like Iron Chef, Chef’s Table, etc pic.twitter.com/B7qPJKTkSx — Karine Hsu (@karine_hsu) June 14, 2023

The lineup of participating chefs is impressive, including culinary talents such as Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Andrew Zimmern, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain, and Jacques Torres. Guests will have the opportunity to savor the flavors showcased in their favorite Netflix series, accompanied by custom cocktails designed by the mixologists from Drink Masters.

Netflix Bites will be open seven days a week, serving dinner from 5-10 p.m., and will also offer a brunch service on weekends. The location, strategically positioned across the street from the entrance to The Grove and the Farmers Market, adds to the convenience and accessibility of the pop-up restaurant. It's worth noting that Netflix already has a retail store at The Grove, further expanding its foray into experiential content and retail ventures.

The pop-up restaurant is an exciting extension of Netflix's efforts to engage fans through immersive experiences, following the success of previous activations based on popular shows like Bridgerton and Stranger Things. The screen-to-table concept aims to give fans a taste of the culinary delights that unfold on their screens.

Chef Curtis Stone expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, “Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life, but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome.”

Reservations for Netflix Bites can be made through the official Netflix website. Food and entertainment enthusiasts in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to indulge in an immersive dining experience, savoring dishes crafted by star chefs from their favorite Netflix culinary shows.