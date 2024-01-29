By the power of Grayskull...

Netflix's animated series Masters of the Universe: Revolution debuted globally Jan. 25 and received a perfect critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series, which followed 2022's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, follows the story of the iconic '80s show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe which ran from 1983 to 1985.

Masters of the Universe: From Revelation to Revolution

Masters of the Universe: Revelation started where the original series left off. When Skeletor (Mark Hamill) laid his final assault on Castle Grayskull, it damaged the source of magic for everyone, Skeletor and He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) included. Eternia, their world, fractured after that and Teela, Captain of the Royal Guard (Sarah Michelle Gellar in Revelation; Melissa Benoist in Revolution) has to find the missing Sword of Power so the universe as they know it wouldn't end.

In Revolution, He-Man has returned and Tella is now the Sorceress of the Castle Grayskull. Skeletor has also come back after he was corrupted by his master Hordak (Keith David) with a technological virus.

Revolution (or Part 3, with Revelation being Part 1 and 2) currently has five episodes. These episodes have been a big hit with the critics with a 100% score from nine critics. The audience score with more than 100 ratings currently sit at 84%. These numbers will likely fluctuate as more and more people — both critics and fans — watch the show.

Joining Hamill, Wood and Benoist in the voice cast for Revolution are Liam Cunningham (returning as Duncan), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn/Majestra), Gates McFadden (Queen Marlena, replacing Alicia Silverstone from Revelation) and William Shatner (Keldor).

The show's voice cast also includes Kevin Conroy (Mer-Man), Justin Long (Roboto), Method Man (Clamp-Champ), Danny Trejo (Ram-Man) and this version's creator Kevin Smith (Goatman, Pigboy).

Netflix has described the series as a fight between technology and magic. Skeletor is newly mechanized with the power of the Master Motherboard, while He-Man has to choose between being king or champion. Meanwhile, Teela is on the hunt for the secret of Snake Magic in Darksmoke so she can rebuild Eternia and help He-Man defend against Hordak and the Horde Empire.

A live-action movie is currently in the works at Amazon MGM Studios. Netflix reportedly spent $20 million in developing the movie, but backed out when the proposed budget couldn't be lowered from $200 million.