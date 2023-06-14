Netherlands and Croatia meet in the UEFA Nations League semifinals! Catch the UEFA Nations League odds series here, featuring our Netherlands-Croatia prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Holland finds itself a slot in the semifinals after finishing League A Group 4 with an undefeated record. The Flying Dutchmen had a 5-1-0 record in a group that featured Belgium, Poland, and Wales and they hope to remain with an unblemished record.

The Croatians had a 4-1-1 record in League A Group 1, claiming the top spot of the group with a +2 goal differential. The Checkered Ones dominated over Denmark, France, and Austria in the group, notching a 3-0 loss to the Austrians as the only negative mark for the team.

Here are the Netherlands-Croatia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UEFA Nations League Odds: Netherlands-Croatia Odds

Netherlands: -110

Croatia: +280

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +102

Under 2.5 Goals: -142

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Croatia

TV: ViX, Fox Sports 1

Stream: FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, UEFA.tv

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Netherlands Can Beat Croatia

Netherlands hopes to retain its top-six rank in the recent FIFA Men's World Rankings. The Clockwork Orange has been spotless in the UEFA Nations League, going six games unbeaten in June and September.

The Flying Dutchmen improved a lot since reaching the Euro 2020 finals. They topped Group A of the recent World Cup, defeating Senegal and Qatar while drawing with Ecuador. Nevertheless, Oranje thrashed USA 3-1 in the Round of 16 before losing to would-be winners Argentina.

In the first two rounds of the European Championship qualifiers, the Dutch had mixed results. While the Netherlands suffered a 4-0 defeat from France, they avenged by getting a 3-0 win over Gibraltar. The Dutch will be playing back in Qualification Group B in September, where they are yet to play the likes of Greece and Ireland.

Coach Ronald Koeman will have to play this one without Memphis Depay and Matthijs De Ligt. Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn, and Donyell Malen are set to take forward duties. The Dutch defense will feature Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Virgil Van Dijk, and Nathan Ake. Frenkie De Jong joins Xavi Simons and Marten De Roon in the midfield. The orange outfit will try to match their averages of 14.2 total shots, 4.8 shots on target, 4.3 corner kicks, and 56.3% ball possession which resulted in 14 goals and 11 assists.

Why Croatia Can Beat Netherlands

Croatia is ranked as the seventh-best football team in the men's division. They trail Argentina, France, Brazil, Belgium, England, and the Netherlands in the world rankings. They are ranked ahead of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, and Switzerland. This is their third match after a deep run in the 2022 Qatar World Cup which saw them finish in third place. Croatia maintains its incredible feat after finishing second in the 2018 World Cup.

Previously, in the 2022 World Cup, Croatia finished second in Group F with a 1-2 record, which also included Morocco, Belgium, and Canada. Croatia defeated Japan and Brazil in the knock-out stage before falling to would-be World Cup winners Argentina. They met with groupmates Morocco again in the battle for third place where they won 2-1 thanks to goals from Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic.

Meanwhile, Croatia is also set to face Latvia and Armenia in Qualification Group D of the 2024 Euro, where they rank second. Croatia hopes to maintain its run of form in the UEFA Nations League, where they finished as first placers in League A Group 1 with a 4-1-1 record. Despite an initial 0-3 loss to Austria, the Blazers dominated the remaining games against the Austrians, Danish, and French, scoring eight goals in their six games.

Meanwhile, Croatia is in good shape ahead of the game against the Netherlands when it comes to squad fitness. Only Josko Gvardiol is absent from the team. Coach Zlatko Dalic will try to maintain their averages of 1.3 goals, 9.3 total shots, and 51.7% ball possession. Croatia's defense should match their averages of 13.0 tackles, 10.2 interceptions, 18.5 clearances, and 4.0 goalkeeper saves.

The Checkered Ones have a lot of talent at their disposal, including the likes of Mario Pasalic, Luka Ivanusec, and Andrej Kramarić in the forward slots, as well as captain Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozović in the midfield spots. Vice-captain Domagoj Vida commands the defense along with Ivan Perisic, Josip Sutalo, and Josip Juranović. Dominik Livaković is primed to continue his masterful performance as the starting goalkeeper.

Final Netherlands-Croatia Prediction & Pick

With the game back in the De Kuip in Rotterdam, the Dutch have the crowd support and familiarity to play on home ground. Both squads have been outstanding on both ends of the pitch. However, the Flying Dutchmen will make their mark and continue to remain unbeaten.

Final Netherlands-Croatia Prediction & Pick: Netherlands (-110), Under 2.5 goals (-142)