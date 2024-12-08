The Brooklyn Nets haven't been able to hang their hat on continuity early this season. Jordi Fernandez's squad has battled injuries to numerous key contributors, including Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson. Brooklyn has used a different starting lineup in a franchise-record ten straight games, the longest such streak in the NBA this season.

Despite their numerous injuries, the Nets have remained competitive in year one of a rebuild. The new-look squad has posted a 10-13 record, the eighth-best in the Eastern Conference. They're on pace for 36 wins after entering the year with an 18.5-win projection, the franchise's lowest in 30 years.

Fernandez attributed his success navigating the Nets' injuries to his time as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers' G-League affiliate.

“I go back to the G League. I think that's what I learned, that I cannot control injuries,” he said. “What I can control is to put five guys on the court. They're gonna wear a Nets uniform, and they're gonna go out there and fight. Obviously, you feel bad for the person that gets hurt at that time and you want that person to get back soon, but games keep coming, and if you don't have that mentality or if you just drop your shoulders, the players can see it, too.”

The Nets' depth has been on full display throughout their injury-riddled start to the season.

Nets' depth keeping team competitive through early injuries

Several reserves, including Trendon Watford, Shake Milton, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin, Keon Johnson and Noah Clowney, have turned in high-level performances during upset wins. Fernandez said the opportunities created by injuries have sparked healthy competition up and down the roster.

“I think our group has done a great job with who's the next man up and going out there and trying to compete at the highest level, and also make it hard for whenever that guy comes back,” the coach said. “If it's a starter, it's not like, ‘Oh, I got my spot back.' No. ‘I'm gonna go in to try to take your minutes.' In a good way, healthy competition within the group is extremely important. I want the second group to try to fight to be in the first group, the guys that are out of the rotation to be in the rotation, and I think that is very important.

“The best groups, they have that in common, that competitiveness. It has to be healthy, but there are no pink elephants. We're fighting for minutes, and then do what's best for the group. To me, that's the best way to look at injuries.”

The Nets' depleted frontcourt is nearing full strength for the first time this season. After the team welcomed back Day'Ron Sharpe earlier this week, Dorian Finney-Smith and Noah Clowney are set to return from ankle injuries. Both players will suit up during Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.