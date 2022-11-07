NBA
Kyrie Irving’s meeting date with Adam Silver amid suspension, revealed
Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement about his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving after he showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver said he’d be meeting with the guard in the near future and that will happen as early as Tuesday, per Marc Stein:
“Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as early as Tuesday, league sources say.”
More to come on this story.