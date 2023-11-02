Nets forward Mikal Bridges will have his jersey retired by Villanova later this month after winning two national championships

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges is going back to school, at least for one night. The Nets forward is having his number retired by Villanova on Nov. 17, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Bridges had a stellar collegiate career, winning NCAA national championships in 2016 and 2018. In those years, Bridges teamed up with standout players such as Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jalen Brunson. Bridges had a key role coming off the bench in the 2016 NCAA tournament.

But it was the 2017-18 season that saw Bridges blossom as a player. As a junior Bridges averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game on 51 percent shooting, including 43.5 percent on 3-pointers. He received the Julius Erving Award for best small forward in the nation. After the season, Bridges announced his intention to forgo his final season of collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2018 NBA draft, where he was the 10th selection in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers. He was quickly traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the 16th pick, Zhaire Smith, and an unprotected 2021 first-round pick.

Bridges was then traded to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year as part of the Kevin Durant deal. In his 31 games with the Nets, Bridges has emerged as a two-way threat, playing lockdown defense while averaging 25.5 points per game with the team. This offseason, Bridges also saw success leading Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

Bridges wore no. 25 for the Villanova Wildcats. After his stellar collegiate career, no one will ever wear that number again for Villanova.