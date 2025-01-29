ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nets are struggling and spiraling, while the Hornets are playing better as a team but have still had a rough year. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Nets have struggled this year. They are 14-33 and have lost seven straight games and 12 of their last 13. Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson are the best players, but both are injured, so expect Nic Claxton to be asked to do a lot for Brooklyn down low. In this game, they get a better matchup against the Hornets because they have also struggled but need a lot of help.

The Hornets have had a rough season. They are 12-31 and have lost three of their last four games. They have some talent, with LaMelo Ball at point guard and Miles Bridges down low, since Brandon Miller is injured for the season. They have a great matchup against the Nets in this game at home, with how injured they are as a team.

Here are the Nets-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Hornets Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +3 (-114)

Moneyline: +126

Charlotte Hornets: -3 (-106)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 205.5 (-105)

Under: 205.5 (-115)

How To Watch Nets vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: YES/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have been awful on offense this season. They are 28th in scoring at 107.5 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage at 43.1%, and 23rd in three-point percentage at 34.6%. Six different Hornets are averaging over double digits, with LaMelo Ball leading the team with 28.2 points per game.

Ball also leads the Hornets in assists at 7.3 per game. He is the engine that makes this offense go. However, Ball is questionable to play, and Miller is out for the season. Assuming Ball plays, the Hornet next up after Miller is Miles Bridges and what he can do down low. This offense should be able to score on Brooklyn, given how much they have struggled this season.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have been awful on offense this season. They are 29th in scoring at 105.5 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 44.5%, and 18th in three-point percentage at 35.4%. Five different Nets players have been averaging over double digits in scoring, with Cam Thomas leading at 24.7 points per game, and then Cam Johnson is just behind with 19.4 points per game. However, both players are injured, meaning this offense lacks firepower this season.

The biggest scorer in this game for Brooklyn will be Nic Claxton, he averages 9.7 points per game. Ben Simmons should be available in this matchup, and he leads the team in assists at 7.1 per game. This offense was struggling already, and with Thomas and Johnson out, there's not much to like on this offense against a solid Hornets defense

The Nets' defense has struggled this year. They are 17th in scoring defense, at 114 points per game, 30th in field goal defense, at 48.8%, and 30th in three-point defense, at 37.8%. Claxton, a do-everything big man, has been a bright spot in Brooklyn's frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.6 points per game, and in blocks, at 1.2 per game.

Ziaire Williams is also tied for the team lead in steals, with one per game. This defense has been hit hard by injuries and departures, but they are not facing a great offense in Charlotte. They will still struggle even with the Hornets not doing much as an offense this season. The Nets don't have much to guard Ball or Miller in this game.

The Hornets' defense has been a big bright spot this season. They are 13th in scoring defense at 112.2 points per game, 15th in field goal defense at 46.4%, and fifth in three-point defense at 34.6%. Down low, Bridges has been a beast, leading the team in rebounds with 7.3 per game.

Then, Moussa Diabate and Grant Williams are tied for the team lead in blocks with 0.8 per game. Finally, six players are averaging at least one steal, with Josh Okogie leading the team with three per game since being traded from the Phoenix Suns. The defense has been their biggest strength, and they should completely shut down the Nets at home. The Nets are struggling and are limping into this game.

Final Nets-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Nets are limping into this game without Cam Thomas or Cameron Johnson due to injury, and they don't have much else after those two. The Hornets also deal with injuries, but LaMelo Ball should be available. Even without Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges will be the second-best player on the court. The Hornets win and cover easily at home.

Final Nets-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets -3 (-106)