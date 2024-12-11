Nevada football just received huge news on quarterback Chubba Purdy. Chubba, the brother of Brock Purdy, has spent one year in Reno after transferring from Nebraska over the offseason. Reports came out a week ago that the fifth-year was planning on moving on from the Wolfpack in the transfer portal for his last year of eligibility. However, things have changed over the past week. After a trying first year under new coach Jeff Choate, Nevada football finally has some good news.

According to National College Football Reporter for CBS Sports Matt Zenitz, Purdy has withdrawn his name from the portal. Instead of playing for a fourth collegiate team, the former 4-star recruit will stay with Nevada football.



Nevada football is trying to find its past form under Jeff Choate

A former defensive coordinator at Texas, Jeff Choate entered Reno after the program posted three straight dismal seasons. The Wolfpack fired former head coach Ken Wilson after two straight years of going 2-10. During Wilson's tenure, Nevada football posted two of its three lowest season scoring averages in its 32-year FBS history. A far cry from the prolific offensive team College Football Hall of Famer Chris Ault had every year in Reno.

In Choate's first year, the Wolfpack finished 3-10 and a disappointing 0-7 in the Mountain West conference. The team experienced an uptick in offense, scoring five more points per game than it did under Wilson. Chubba Purdy saw action in five games this season. Against Hawaii, the fifth-year had his best game, completing 13 out of 18 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Purdy also had 41 rush yards for this game.

Nevada football started junior Brendon Lewis at quarterback for much of the year. However, the Melissa, Texas native is transferring from the Wolfpack this offseason. Therefore, the QB position for Jeff Choate's team will be wide open heading into 2025.

Overall, Nevada football is entering a very interesting period in its history. In 2026, Mountain West heavyweights like Boise State, Fresno State, and San Diego State will leave for the PAC 12. The twelve-team College Football Playoff gives the Wolfpack a prime opportunity to compete for a spot in the bracket eventually.

Nevada and UNLV will be the primary football programs looking to carry the Mountain West into a new era. Chubba Purdy can be a part of this once-great program's rebuild next season. Throughout his career, Purdy has never been a consistent starting quarterback at the FBS level. 2025 will be Chubba's last year to be the lead signal-caller of a program. The Purdy name has a history of being underestimated before. Chubba, like his brother Brock, could surprise a lot of people in his sixth year of eligibility.