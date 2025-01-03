ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nevada Wolfpack (8-6, 0-3 Mountain West) take on the New Mexico Lobos (11-3, 3-0 Mountain West) Friday night. This game will continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nevada-New Mexico prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nevada-New Mexico College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-New Mexico Odds

Nevada: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

New Mexico: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 150.5 (-106)

Under: 150.5 (-114)

How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada is not a great offensive team, but they do play well on the defensive end of the court. The Wolfpack have allowed just 66.4 points per game, which is the fourth-fewest in the Mountain West. Teams also have the fourth-lowest field goal percentage against them, and they do a pretty good job staying out of foul trouble. New Mexico is not an easy team to slow down, but Nevada has a good enough defense to do so Friday night.

Nick Davidson and Kobe Sanders combine for 29.7 points per game. They both shoot pretty well from the field, and they can knock down threes. Along with that, Davidson leads the team in rebounding, and Sanders leads the team in assists. These two players have to be at their best Friday night. If they can each score at their season average, or above, Nevada will be able to at least cover the spread in this game on the road.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico is one of the best scoring teams in the nation. Their 87.4 points per game rank ninth in the country, and their 66.9 field goals attempted per game are tied for third-most in the nation. In their last four games, New Mexico has scored over 100 points twice. Their ability to score is the reason they have such a good record. They have beaten some good teams in UCLA, and USC because of it. If the Lobos can keep scoring as they have been, they are going to win this game.

The Lobos are not a great defensive team, but Nevada has really struggled to score in conference play. In their three conference games, Nevada has put up just 63.7 points per game. That is not going to be enough to beat a team like New Mexico who will score. They scored a lot better in nonconference play, but playing conference opponents is a lot different. With Nevada struggling to score against Mountain West opponents, expect New Mexico to get the job done Friday night.

Four players score in the double figures for New Mexico. Donovan Dent leads the team with 19.1 points per game. He also leads the team with 7.1 assists per game. Dent had a 40-point game against VCU to help raise that point average, but he has been doing a great job leading the team in all the other games. If Dent can continue to be an elite scorer, New Mexico will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Nevada-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

The New Mexico offense is going to be a lot to handle for Nevada. I think the Lobos are going to come out hot, and put up some points en route to another conference win. I will take New Mexico to cover the spread.

Final Nevada-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -5.5 (-110)