Nevada and San Jose State are both led by first-year head coaches, but the similarities end there. Nevada coach Jeff Choate is just beginning to learn how to be a head coach after serving as an assistant for several years. It has been a bumpy ride so far for the Wolf Pack, but Choate is learning lessons and gaining experience which will hopefully pay off for him and Nevada in the coming years.

San Jose State's first-year head coach is not only a veteran of the business, but a legend. Ken Niumatalolo is one of the best coaches in Navy football history. Paul Johnson revived Navy football at the beginning of the 21st century. Niumatalolo took the baton from Johnson and thrived at Navy for more than a decade, winning double-digit games in multiple seasons, capturing several Commander-In-Chief Trophies, and winning numerous bowl games. Niumatalolo's tenure at Navy finally ran out of steam, but that was not the end of Niumatalolo's head coaching career. San Jose State offered him the job, and Niumatalolo accepted.

Longtime college football observers have a lot of respect for Niumatalolo, and that amount of respect has grown this year. San Jose State has won on the road at Air Force and has been robustly competitive, very nearly pulling off a road upset of Washington State as a 17-point underdog. Niumatalolo is not using the triple-option offense he ran at Navy. San Jose State uses a more traditional pro-style approach to offense. Niumatalolo is displaying his coaching versatility and adaptability. If San Jose State can make a bowl game, this 2024 season will be an unquestioned success for Niumatalolo.

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada covered the spread against SMU by nearly three touchdowns in the first game of the season way back on August 24. The Wolf Pack also own a road win at Troy. They have had their moments this season, and they have shown that when they play their best football, they cover spreads. Also keep in mind that SMU — which admittedly did not play well versus Nevada in the season opener — now looks like a far better team after a 26-point blowout of Florida State. Nevada might be a better team than most people think. So much of picking early-season college football games comes down to assessing how good a team truly is. If Nevada is indeed underrated, you should be taking the Wolf Pack plus the points here. Nevada could lose by one touchdown and cover.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada is running into a San Jose State team which is playing well, and which can score in high numbers. Ken Niumatalolo is the far better head coach in this game, and that will amount to something. Among all the reasons to trust one team over another, identifying the superior head coach is at or near the top.

We are thoroughly impressed by San Jose State and are willing to ride with the Spartans in this game.

Final Nevada-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -7.5