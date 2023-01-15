The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the most improbable come from behind wins in recent memory when they overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to pull out a 31-30 victory on Saturday night. And as has been the case for Jacksonville all season long, head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were right at the center of the victory.

Lawrence endured a miserable first half performance, firing four interceptions that allowed the Chargers to build their massive lead. He managed to lead a touchdown drive right at the end of the first half that set the scene for the wild comeback win, and it eventually led to a 31-30 win. After the game, Pederson praised Lawrence for not being phased by his horrid first half performance, and credited him for doing everything he had to do in the second half to lead the Jags to victory.

“We love having Trevor as our quarterback. He never flinches. I just love the fact that he’s leading our football team, but it’s a step in the direction that we want this organization to go, we want him to go, our team to go. We’ve just got to continue to build on that.” – Doug Pederson, Jaguars Wire

There are many players who wouldn’t have been able to overcome Lawrence’s terrible four interception start to the game, and Pederson rightfully gives him credit for leading the Jaguars wild comeback. Jacksonville will be glad to have pulled out this win, but as they move onto the Divisional Round, they will be hoping to avoid falling into the same hole that nearly cost them their postseason hopes in this game.