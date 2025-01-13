The sneaker empire that began with the original Air Jordan 1 has exceeded all expectations and even though Michael Jordan hasn't played since 2003, the signature numbered line continues to grow year after year. The latest iteration is the Air Jordan 39, utilizing some of Jordan Brand's most advanced technology and come this spring, we'll see two new colorways hit retailers as they expand their release catalogue.

The Air Jordan 39 is designed with the classic specifications of Michael Jordan, but made with the highest footwear tech and sustainable materials 40 years after the fact. The shoes are based in Nike's latest ZoomX foam cushion and feature a reinforced toe cap, perfect for all explosive movements and impact these may sustain.

The sneakers have become a go-to option for players in the NBA as we've seen Jordan Brand athletes like Orlando's Paolo Banchero and Miami's Jaime Jacquez Jr. rocking their own player exclusive editions on the court. Jordan and Nike will add two new colorways – “Noir” and “Game Royal” – to their upcoming release calendar.

Air Jordan 39

The first “Noir” colorway will come in Black/Phantom-Black. The silhouette is a sleek low-top design with black textured mesh throughout the uppers. We see the slight color change along the top of the midsole merging with the opaque rubber Air Zoom sole. Jordan Jumpman logos are done in black to match the overall theme.

The second pair will arrive in Sail/Black-Game Royal in an identical construction throughout the uppers, featuring the off-white sail color. The pair shows a two-tone gradient of black to grey on the midsole merging with the same rubber outsole, accented by the Game Royal Jumpman logo along the tongue.

Both pairs are expected to release sometime during the spring season for a retail tag of $200. They'll land via Nike SNKRS app and will be available widely at Nike retailers.