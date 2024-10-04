Ever since Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards inked a footwear deal with Adidas, fans and sneakerheads have been clamoring for more colorways and releases around his debut signature AE 1 sneakers. Quickly becoming one of the most popular signature basketball models of recent memory, rumors are already swirling around the upcoming Adidas AE 2. Over the last few weeks, we've gotten some first-hand looks as to what shape the follow-up silhouette could take heading into the new NBA season.

The Adidas AE 1 will continue with its scheduled releases throughout the offseason and given their current popularity, we should see a number of fresh new colorways for Anthony Edwards to rock during the upcoming season for the Timberwolves. However, it's only a matter of time before Adidas begins rolling out the newest silhouette in the growing line and we wouldn't be surprised if we saw Edwards “wear test” a few models before Adidas settles on an adequate pair.

There have been numerous “leaks” over the last few months as to what the upcoming sneaker may look like, but numerous outlets have now gotten their hands on what looks to be a sample silhouette for what could be the Adidas AE 2.

Rumored Adidas AE 2 sample

The rumored Adidas AE 2 model seems to take another futuristic shape, similar to what made the Adidas AE 1 so popular in the first place. The sample shoe seems to have another underlying “bootie” throughout the upper, creating a form-fitting shape along the wearer's foot. We also see TPU molding create a sort of exoskeleton for support throughout the upper. The narrow toebox along with the hits of reflective material around it are typical of the previous AE 1, a clear indicator that Adidas is using similar cues to inspire the upcoming AE 2.

Finer details include a new, neoprene-like material replacing the inner bootie along with crossing patterns throughout, indicating the shoe may come with added support mechanisms. Finally, we see the Edwards “AE” logo on the outsole surrounded by Adidas' patented herringbone tread. All in all, these may not be as revolutionary as the original model, but it's certainly a step in the right direction for advancing Edwards' signature line and bringing something unique to the table.

While these are just conceptual samples, this could be the best look we've gotten thus far as to what the AE 2 could look like. Adidas has done a good job of keeping things under wraps and it's unlikely we'll know the final form of the sneakers until they actually come out with a formal announcement. In the meantime, keep it locked with our Sneakers news for any updates on the upcoming Adidas AE 2.