The New England Patriots have gotten off to a good start with the Jerod Mayo era. New England sits at 1-1 heading into Week 3 after a tight overtime loss to Seattle. If nothing else, this proves that Mayo and his coaching staff are competent enough to successfully manage an NFL team. This was no guarantee for the first-time head coach, but it is a pleasant surprise for Patriots fans.

Patriots fans can feel confident in their head coach, but they don't know what they have in rookie QB Drake Maye. It is possible that Maye plays at some point in 2024, but he certainly won't in Week 3.

The Patriots will travel to Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the Jets in Week 3. The Jets have one of the best overall defenses in the NFL, which makes them an intriguing matchup against the Patriots.

Below we will discuss four bold Patriots predictions ahead of Week 3's Thursday Night Football clash with the Jets.

Jacoby Brissett will be constantly under pressure from the Jets defense

New England is faring quite well through two weeks. However, they may not be able to keep up this pace if injuries continue to pile up.

The entire Patriots offensive line is banged up with multiple injuries. Chukwuma Okorafor is now on the Exempt/Left squad list as he mulls over his future in regards to football. Guard Sidy Sow missed Week 2's game with an ankle injury, and the rest of the starters are questionable with various injuries. Needless to say, that is always a troubling development for an offensive unit.

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett has done a solid job of orchestrating the offense through two games. That said, the team has been leaning heavily on the run game, so it is hard to call Brissett a difference maker considering the situation.

Meanwhile, the Jets provide a tough defensive opponent for the Patriots. New York may not have an elite defense against the run, but they have strong front-seven players like Quinnen Williams, Javon Kinlaw, and C.J. Mosley could are tough to play against.

My prediction: Jacoby Brissett will on at least 30% of his drop backs against the Jets. Brissett will also get sacks at least twice by a swarming front seven for the Jets.

The Patriots try to establish Rhamondre Stevenson to middling results

The Patriots have lived and died by Rhamondre Stevenson through two weeks of the 2024 season. Stevenson has accounted for a good percentage of New England's offense through two games. The running game in New England provides a level of consistency on offense that the team desperately needs.

Stevenson has rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns through two weeks. He may see his production tip upwards in Week 3.

The Jets have a very strong defense, though the 49ers proved in Week 1 that you can run all over them — even if you have a backup running back.

Throw in some Sauce Gardner and, plus the Patriots recent struggles passing the ball, and it is clear that New England should not try to win by passing on Thursday night.

My prediction: Rhamondre Stevenson has at least 20 carries on Thursday against the Jets. Let's go even bolder and say that New England uses him in the short passing game as well, meaning Stevenson will also add at least five receptions.

New England's depleted defense does not put pressure on Aaron Rodgers

The Patriots are not looking hot on defense. Injuries are plaguing New England on the defensive side of the ball. Most recently, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley suffered a torn pectoral muscle that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Replacing someone in the starting lineup is never easy, but it is even more difficult on a short week.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is clearly still rounding into form in the 2024 season. The 40-year-old QB is coming off a major injury and did not play during the preseason. Therefore, it should be no surprise that he is not at the height of his powers.

This is not to say that the Patriots defense is suddenly a sieve. However, Rodgers does seem to be improving and the Patriots could be catching him at exactly the wrong time.

My prediction: the Jets keep Aaron Rodgers clean in the pocket, never surrendering a sack against the Patriots. New England may be able to slow down New York's offense from time to time, but they will not punish Rodgers.

Jets cruise to a two-score victory against the Patriots

This feels like a game that is set up well for the Jets to dominate.

The Patriots should have a hard time mounting a strong offensive game considering what they've shown through the first two weeks. They are also on a short week and facing an incredibly stingy Jets defense.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers seems to be getting better with each passing game. Rodgers may not return to an elite level on Thursday, but he will be competent enough to manage the game.

My prediction: the Jets cruise past the Patriots for an easy two-score victory. This game may look close in the first half, but New York's consistency will help them pull away in the second half. Unfortunately, the Patriots will fall to 1-2 early in the season.