It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Jose State-New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State New Mexico.

After a jam-packed college basketball schedule on Tuesday, there is another very interesting slate of games on Wednesday. San Jose State has gotten better in recent weeks. The Spartans were absolutely awful coming out of the gate, losing a buy game at home and struggling to put the ball in the basket in the first few weeks of the season. However, they have patiently worked their way back, winning their last three games and covering the spread in each of their last four games. Coach Tim Miles knows that San Jose State basketball is not a quick-fix project. It's a long-term effort to restructure and reorient the program, which has not had much success in its history. College basketball insiders know that Miles loves the challenging jobs in the sport more than the high-glamour jobs. He wants to figure out the Rubik's Cube-level puzzles in the sport, SJSU being one of them. If the Spartans continue to improve at the rate we have seen over the past 10 days or so, Miles might have a legitimately good team on his hands by the time March rolls around.

New Mexico is not an easy team to pin down right now. The Lobos outplayed Arizona State for large portions of that neutral-site game last week but allowed ASU to storm back down the stretch and steal that game in Palm Desert, California. UNM then handled USC very easily the next night, but USC does not appear to be good this season. The value of that win doesn't seem all that substantial. New Mexico was very easily defeated by a St. John's team which is talented but also erratic. The Lobos give the appearance of a team which, when locked in, can be very effective … but which is not regularly locked in as its default setting. This team blows hot and cold and needs to find a lot more consistency if Richard Pitino's pupils are to get back to the NCAA Tournament in March of 2025. It's essential that UNM wins this game and avoids a bad loss on its resume.

Here are the San Jose State-New Mexico College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-New Mexico Odds

San Jose State: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

New Mexico: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch San Jose State vs New Mexico

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV: Local cable, Mountain West Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Spartans are steadily improving, which brings up the obvious and simple point that the spread feels really large. SJSU was given a large spread of a similar amount a few weeks ago on the road at USC, and the Spartans covered it. They can do the same thing here.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State is not as good as USC. New Mexico blasted USC in a comprehensive blowout. That's why the spread is set where it is. Playing at home, New Mexico should be able to establish a 12- to 15-point lead at halftime, which will enable the Lobos to push that lead above 20 in the second half.

Final San Jose State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to San Jose State but would not rush to put our money on a road underdog. You can stay away from this one.

Final San Jose State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +19.5