August will bring a bevy of new and old titles to Disney+ including the latest Guardians of the Galaxy film, a new 4K transfer of Cinderella, and the first few episodes of Ahsoka.

New to Disney+ (August 2023)

August 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — James Gunn's third and final Guardians of the Galaxy film finally hits Disney+ after premiering in theaters this past march.

Farm Dreams (Season 1, 6 episodes)

How Now to Draw Shorts (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

August 4

Rio 2

August 9

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (Season 3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (Season 2, 9 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4 premiere)

August 11

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald's Cousin Gus

Donald's Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey's Steam-Roller

August 16

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (Season 1, 10 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 4 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 6 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (Season 12, 20 episodes)

August 17

The Wonder Years (Season 12, 10 episodes)

August 18

Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest (premiere)

August 23

Ahsoka (Season 1 premiere, 2 episodes) — The latest Star Wars spinoff series finally premieres on August 23. Rosario Dawson reprises the titular role after debuting in the second season of The Mandalorian. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and Lars Mikkelson also star in the series. The first of eight episodes will premiere on August 23.

August 25

Cinderella 4K Remaster — A new remaster of Disney's classic fairytale will hit the platform on August 25.

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

August 30