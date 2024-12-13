Once again, there are several new titles coming to Hulu this weekend, December 13-15, 2024 (sign up for a free trial!).

First, there will be some new movies coming, such as No Way Up and Scarygirl. A Danny DeVito-led holiday movie, A Sudden Case of Christmas, will also be coming to the streaming service.

Then, on Saturday, several TV series will be coming. These include new seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives; Gold Rush; and Kids Baking Championship.

Danny DeVito and his daughter unite for Christmas movie

The first highlight of Hulu's slate this weekend is A Sudden Case of Christmas. It is a remake of an Italian movie called Improvvisamente Natale.

A Sudden Case of Christmas follows a young girl, Clair (Antonella Rose), whose parents are getting divorced. During this period, she stays with her grandfather at his hotel in Italy. To help save her parent's marriage, Claire convinces her family to celebrate Christmas together one last time in August.

The movie was initially released on VOD (Video on Demand) platforms on November 7, 2024. It will now make its streaming debut on Hulu.

Danny DeVito stars as Lawrence. His daughter, Lucy, also stars in it. She is best known for her roles in Melissa & Joey and Deadbeat.

Cooking shows galore

Guy Fieri fans will love that Seasons 45-49 of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is coming to Hulu this weekend. The series has been a fixture of Food Network's programming and has been airing since April 23, 2007.

In the show, Fieri travels across North America to discover various restaurants. While the road trip series originally started with only Fieri, his son, Hunter, has since joined him in some episodes.

Another Food Network series, Kids Baking Championship, will also release more seasons on Hulu. Seasons 1-4 and 11 will be available to stream on Saturday, December 14.

Kids Baking Championship is a competition series where children compete in baking challenges. The likes of Duff Goldman, Valerie Bertinelli, and Kardea Brown have hosted it throughout its run.

The full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (December 13-15, 2024)

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (December 13-15, 2024). Note: They are separated by day.

December 13

Don’t Tell Comedy

Joe Mande: CHILL

No Way Up

Scarygirl

A Sudden Case of Christmas

December 14

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Seasons 45-49)

Disappeared (Seasons 5, 8-12)

Expedition Unknown (Seasons 1-5)

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail (Seasons 1-2)

Gold Rush: South America (Season 1)

Gold Rush: White Water (Seasons 4-8)

Hoarding: Buried Alive (Seasons 1-2)

How It’s Made (Seasons 23-24)

I (Almost) Got Away With It (Seasons 1-2)

Kids Baking Championship (Seasons 1-4, 11)

MILF Manor (Seasons 1-2)

