A lot of movies are coming to Hulu this weekend (November 15-17, 2024) that will set the stage for the Christmas season.

The upcoming slate of new Hulu titles is movie-heavy. While the Christmas movies are the big highlight, a new release from 2024 and a 2019 historical drama are also coming.

November 17 will see the arrival of several Hallmark Christmas movies just in time for the holiday season. Several movies, including Christmas at the Golden Dragon, Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, and Christmas Sail are coming to the service.

A historical drama and a 2024 release

In addition to the barrage of Christmas movies coming to Hulu this weekend, Harriet and Thelma are being added to the streaming service.

Harriet is one of Cynthia Erivo's first movie roles. She made her debut in 2018, starring in Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale. Prior to her breakthrough on the big screen, Erivo gained notoriety for her roles in stage productions of Sister Act, The Color Purple, and Henry IV.

Harriet is a biopic about Harriet Tubman, with Erivo starring in the title role. It also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, and Janelle Monáe. It was released in theaters on November 1, 2019, after its September 10 premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Thelma is a new comedy starring June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Clark Gregg, and Malcolm McDowell. It premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January 2024 before being released by Magnolia Pictures in June. The movie follows a 93-year-old grandmother who loses $10,000 to a con artist and attempts to reclaim it with the help of her friend.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (November 15-17, 2024)

Below is the full list of the titles coming to Hulu this weekend.

November 15

It's All Country (Season 1)

Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous

The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt

The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard

Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett

The Taste of Things

Thelma

November 16

Harriet

November 17

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Christmas Sail

A Holiday in Harlem

A Kismet Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

The Santa Stakeout

