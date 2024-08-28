As fall approaches and the air grows crisp, Netflix has curated a stellar lineup to keep everyone entertained indoors, per Techradar. The streaming giant is set to drop an array of shows, movies, and specials throughout September 2024, catering to every taste and mood. With the return of beloved series and the introduction of exciting new originals, Netflix has ensured that your watchlist will be overflowing this month.
Netflix’s Fall Lineup Equals Cozy Nights In
Fans of both classic and contemporary cinema will rejoice with the addition of iconic titles like Stand by Me and American Gangster. Anime enthusiasts can look forward to BLUE GIANT and a range of Mobile Suit Gundam titles. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Selling Sunset returns with its eighth season, promising more real estate drama and glamorous lifestyles.
Whether you’re craving a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, or eager to dive into the latest docuseries like Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer, Netflix’s September offerings have something for everyone. As the nights grow longer, Netflix ensures that staying in never felt so right.
Full List of Netflix September 2024 Releases
September 1st:
- 300 (2006)
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- 5 Centimeters Per Second (2007)
- Along Came Polly (2004)
- Aloha (2015)
- BLUE GIANT (2023)
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
- Dragnet (1987)
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- Jaws (1975)
- Jaws 2 (1978)
- Jaws 3 (1983)
- Legends of the Fall (1994)
- Magic Mike (2012)
- Midnight Run (1988)
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (Season 1)
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Season 1)
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
- Stand by Me (1986)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
- Wipeout (Batch 3)
September 2nd:
- Call the Midwife (Season 13)
- Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (LIVE)
- The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)
September 3rd:
- Last One Standing (Season 3)
- Phil Wang: Wang In There Baby! (2024)
- Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024)
September 4th:
- Outlast (Season 2)
September 5th:
- Apollo 13: Survival
- Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas
- The Perfect Couple
September 6th:
- Disco, Ibiza, Locomia
- Rebel Ridge
- Selling Sunset (Season 8)
September 7th:
- Edge of Tomorrow
September 9th:
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2)
September 10th:
- Ahir Shah: Ends
- Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father
September 11th:
- Boxer
- The Circle (Season 7)
- Technoboys
September 12th:
- Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall
- Billionaire Island
- Black Mass
- Emily in Paris (Season 4 Part 2)
- Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter
- Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2)
September 13th:
- Officer Black Belt
- Sector 36
- Uglies
September 15th:
- Ancient Aliens (Season 8)
- Heels (Seasons 1-2)
- Intervention (Season 23)
September 16th:
- 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
- 30 for 30: Pony Excess
- 30 for 30: Rand University
- 30 for 30: The U
- 30 for 30: The U Part 2
- American Gangster
- CoComelon (Season 11)
- Entourage
September 17th:
- Culinary Class Wars
- Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry
September 18th:
- Envious
- Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2)
- What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates
September 19th:
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Queen of Villains
- Twilight of the Gods
September 20th:
- His Three Daughters
- KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty
September 24th:
- Penelope (Season 1)
September 26th:
- A True Gentleman
- Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2)
- Nobody Wants This
September 27th:
- Lisabl: The Uprising
- Rez Ball
- We Were Kings
- Will & Harper