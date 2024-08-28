As fall approaches and the air grows crisp, Netflix has curated a stellar lineup to keep everyone entertained indoors, per Techradar. The streaming giant is set to drop an array of shows, movies, and specials throughout September 2024, catering to every taste and mood. With the return of beloved series and the introduction of exciting new originals, Netflix has ensured that your watchlist will be overflowing this month.

Netflix’s Fall Lineup Equals Cozy Nights In

Fans of both classic and contemporary cinema will rejoice with the addition of iconic titles like Stand by Me and American Gangster. Anime enthusiasts can look forward to BLUE GIANT and a range of Mobile Suit Gundam titles. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Selling Sunset returns with its eighth season, promising more real estate drama and glamorous lifestyles.

Whether you’re craving a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, or eager to dive into the latest docuseries like Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer, Netflix’s September offerings have something for everyone. As the nights grow longer, Netflix ensures that staying in never felt so right.

Full List of Netflix September 2024 Releases

September 1st:

300 (2006)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

5 Centimeters Per Second (2007)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aloha (2015)

BLUE GIANT (2023)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dragnet (1987)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Magic Mike (2012)

Midnight Run (1988)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (Season 1)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Season 1)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Stand by Me (1986)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Wipeout (Batch 3)

September 2nd:

Call the Midwife (Season 13)

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (LIVE)

The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)

September 3rd:

Last One Standing (Season 3)

Phil Wang: Wang In There Baby! (2024)

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024)

September 4th:

Outlast (Season 2)

September 5th:

Apollo 13: Survival

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas

The Perfect Couple

September 6th:

Disco, Ibiza, Locomia

Rebel Ridge

Selling Sunset (Season 8)

September 7th:

Edge of Tomorrow

September 9th:

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2)

September 10th:

Ahir Shah: Ends

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father

September 11th:

Boxer

The Circle (Season 7)

Technoboys

September 12th:

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall

Billionaire Island

Black Mass

Emily in Paris (Season 4 Part 2)

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2)

September 13th:

Officer Black Belt

Sector 36

Uglies

September 15th:

Ancient Aliens (Season 8)

Heels (Seasons 1-2)

Intervention (Season 23)

September 16th:

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

CoComelon (Season 11)

Entourage

September 17th:

Culinary Class Wars

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry

September 18th:

Envious

Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2)

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates

September 19th:

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Queen of Villains

Twilight of the Gods

September 20th:

His Three Daughters

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty

September 24th:

Penelope (Season 1)

September 26th:

A True Gentleman

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2)

Nobody Wants This

September 27th: