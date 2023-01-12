We’re on to our second week of the year. We wonder if everyone is still practicing their New Year’s Resolutions. If your resolution was to spend less time watching new Netflix shows, movies, series, and seasons, then you’re doing this whole thing wrong! New Year’s Resolutions are meant to make your life better, and nothing makes life better than great new shows to watch over the weekend. There are a ton of them coming out this month!

However, this weekend isn’t particularly spectacular. The new shows coming out this weekend are all coming out this Friday, and there aren’t that many. So, for those who have that weird No More Netflix New Year’s Resolutions, then this weekend will make it easier for you. But I digress, here are all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend.

New to Netflix this Weekend of January 13-15, 2023

January 13

Break Point – Experience what it’s like winning a Grand Slam this weekend with the new documentary following the world’s greatest Tennis players in Break Point. You’ll definitely find Love in this new two-part Netflix documentary series.



– Experience what it’s like winning a Grand Slam this weekend with the new documentary following the world’s greatest Tennis players in Break Point. You’ll definitely find Love in this new two-part Netflix documentary series. Dog Gone – Based on a true story, a father and son duo mends their relationship during a forced hike as they look for their missing dog Gonker on the Appalachian Trail.



– Based on a true story, a father and son duo mends their relationship during a forced hike as they look for their missing dog Gonker on the Appalachian Trail. Sky Rojo: Season 3

Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

That’s about it for all of the new movies, series, and seasons coming to Netflix this weekend. However, there are actually better shows that came just before the weekend, so as an added bonus, here are the new shows that arrived the day before:

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 – Po and crew are now ready to leave China in pursuit of villainous weasels and magical weapons!



– Po and crew are now ready to leave China in pursuit of villainous weasels and magical weapons! The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2– The second of three seasons of Vikings: Valhalla is here. In this second season, our heroes cope with their losses following the tragic fall of Kattegat. Suddenly becoming fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the lands they used to call home.

