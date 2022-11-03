With Enola Holmes coming back this weekend, here are all of the shows new to Netflix this weekend of November 4-6, 2022.

A quick note: we’re only aware of all of the shows that have been publicly announced, but sometimes shows can be added to the Netflix catalog out of nowhere. For now, everything below is accurate and inclusive as of 5:30 PM Eastern, November 3, 2022.

New to Netflix this Weekend (November 4-6)

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman

Enola Holmes 2 – Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the great Sherlock Holmes, continues her solo adventures as she crack cases of her own in this sequel film. With new characters portrayed by Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, and Hannah Dodd joining Susie Wokoma, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, and Helena Bonham Carter in reprising their roles, Enola Holmes 2 will give fans a much bigger mystery with a lot more fun.

The Fabulous

Lookism

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 – The survivors of the mystical Flight 828 finally arrives back in New York, but they’re unaware that they’ve been gone for many years, as a mysterious phenomenon now influences their behavior.

November 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste – A start-up turned cult that exploited the women that it promised to save, Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste explores 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews that uncovers the truth behind the health and wellness meditation camp OneTaste and its controversial, enigmatic leader, Nicole Daedone.

November 6

Captain Phillips

And that’s it for the shows that are new to Netflix this weekend. Not a lot of new titles, but definitely a lot of hours to be spent in front of the screen and on the couch or bed. Did you find anything you like this weekend? You can find more new shows coming to Netflix this month in our monthly article for November here.