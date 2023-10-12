While it's not entirely quiet on the Netflix front this weekend, among all of the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend, there's only one horror-themed title for those looking for thrills and suspense to watch. But still, we're sure that you'll enjoy watching these new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend of October 13-15, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (October 13-15)

October 13

The Conference – A retreat of public sector employees goes wrong as they end up having to deal with their own discord and a killer on the loose.



Ijogbon – Four Nigerian teenagers struggle to keep diamonds they've found from being discovered by the people who owned them.



Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

October 14 – Unfortunately, there are no new shows, films, series, or movies coming to Netflix this weekend for Saturday. Don't worry, we have suggestions on what else to watch later on in this article.

October 15

Camp Courage – A documentary about a displaced girl from Ukraine trying the limits of her bravery with her grandmother by joining a camp that heads up to the Alps.



And that's all of the new shows, series, films, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend of October 13-15, 2023. Sadly, it's not one of the best weekends for Netflix this month, but you should look at earlier this week to find one of the strongest releases for the platform this month: The Fall of the House of Usher. To check out the full list of all of the new stuff coming to Netflix this month, check out our October 2023 article. For the rest of the news and the latest on all entertainment platforms, as well as the best from the live streaming services, and the most intriguing celeb news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.