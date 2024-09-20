Netflix is keeping things light this weekend, offering subscribers a moment to catch up on recent additions while delivering two intriguing new original releases. As fall approaches, the streaming giant is serving up a mix of drama and nostalgia with these fresh titles, Netflix reports. If you're looking for a thoughtful movie or an engaging series to start, Netflix has you covered with His Three Daughters and KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty.

His Three Daughters Delves Into Family Dynamics

Netflix is premiering His Three Daughters, a new original film written and directed by Azazel Jacobs. This intimate drama takes viewers on an emotional journey as three estranged sisters, played by Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne, reunite in their father's New York City apartment during his final days. Each sister brings her own baggage, and the film deftly explores how grief, unresolved tensions, and familial wounds shape their interactions.

Jacobs, who previously worked on films like The Lovers and French Exit, brings his signature blend of humor and sensitivity to this family tale. Set mostly within the confines of a Bronx apartment, the film reflects on the dynamics between siblings, the complexities of end-of-life care, and the way old wounds resurface in the face of loss. With its sharp dialogue and emotional depth, His Three Daughters promises to be a poignant, thought-provoking watch for those who appreciate character-driven narratives.

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty Brings 90s Colombian Flair

For fans of international dramas, Netflix brings you KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty, a nostalgic look at the 1990s fashion world through the lens of Colombian telenovela storytelling. The series follows Shaio Domínguez, a determined young woman with dreams of running her own modeling agency, KLASS 95. Set in Colombia, the show captures her journey as she navigates the cutthroat world of fashion, battling rival agencies and personal obstacles along the way.

As Shaio builds her business, the series introduces a host of colorful characters—aspiring models with their own aspirations, unique backstories, and struggles. Themes of love, betrayal, and self-belief run throughout the series, making it a compelling story for viewers seeking drama with heart. KLASS 95 celebrates the transformative power of beauty while offering a look into the highs and lows of the modeling industry.

Release Ordered by Date

September 20

His Three Daughters (Netflix Film)

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (Netflix Series)

Netflix will always be that streaming service you can depend on when you need something to throw on the screen.