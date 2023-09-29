It's almost the end of the month, but we're still here delivering to you the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend through our weekly list. Check out all of the things new to Netflix, including the new shows, films, series, and movies arriving on Netflix this weekend of September 29 – October 1, 2023.
New to Netflix this Weekend (September 29 – October 1)
September 29
- Choona
- Do Not Disturb – A middle-aged man coming from the pandemic bust finds a new job in a hotel. His work goes swimmingly until some eccentric guests make things weird for him and for everyone else.
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 – New episodes come out every week starting on September 22 until October 13 for the latest season of Netflix's dating show.
- Nowhere
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury: Season 3 – The latest season in the Power Rangers ongoing series is here.
September 30 – Sadly, there are no new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend.
October 1
- 60 Days In: Season 4
- A Beautiful Mind
- American Beauty
- Backdraft
- Casper
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cinderella Man
- Colombiana
- Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
- Dune (2021)
- Elysium
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Gladiator
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Kung Fu Panda
- Love Actually
- Margot at the Wedding
- Miss Juneteenth
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Role Models
- Runaway Bride
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scarface
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Firm
- The House Bunny
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- War of the Worlds
