It's almost the end of the month, but we're still here delivering to you the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend through our weekly list. Check out all of the things new to Netflix, including the new shows, films, series, and movies arriving on Netflix this weekend of September 29 – October 1, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (September 29 – October 1)

September 29

Choona

Do Not Disturb – A middle-aged man coming from the pandemic bust finds a new job in a hotel. His work goes swimmingly until some eccentric guests make things weird for him and for everyone else.



– A middle-aged man coming from the pandemic bust finds a new job in a hotel. His work goes swimmingly until some eccentric guests make things weird for him and for everyone else. Love Is Blind: Season 5 – New episodes come out every week starting on September 22 until October 13 for the latest season of Netflix's dating show.



– New episodes come out every week starting on September 22 until October 13 for the latest season of Netflix's dating show. Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury: Season 3 – The latest season in the Power Rangers ongoing series is here.



September 30 – Sadly, there are no new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend.

October 1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

And that's our list of all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend. You can still check out our list for everything that's coming out on Netflix this month of September, or look at our brand-new list for the new ones coming out this October. For the rest of your entertainment needs, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.