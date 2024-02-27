Paramount+ is gearing up for March with new additions to its streaming service. Starting March 1, popular movies such as the 1980s classic Footloose and Airplane! up to early '90s comedies Tommy Boy and Wayne's World, Comicbook.com reported.
The streamer will also add The King of Queens to its sitcom lineup on March 25. Before the month ends, the new Ewan McGregor drama A Gentleman in Moscow will premiere on March 29.
Check out what's in store on Paramount+ this March:
March 1
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Airplane!
- All About the Benjamins
- An Elephant's Journey
- Angela's Ashes
- At Any Price
- Awakenings
- Black Sheep (1996)
- Blood Out
- Burnt
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Coming to America
- Deception (2008)
- Disturbia
- Drugstore Cowboy
- Enough Said
- Flatliners (1990)
- Flyboys
- Footloose (1984)
- Frank Miller's Sin City
- Freelancers
- Guns Akimbo
- Happy-Go-Lucky
- In Bloom
- In Too Deep (1999)
- Inside Llewyn Davis
- Jagged Edge
- Lizzie
- Miller's Crossing
- Noah (2004)
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Raising Arizona
- Requiem for a Dream
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- Seabiscuit
- Sleepy Hollow
- St. Elmo's Fire
- The Abyss (1989)
- The Big Short
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Dictator
- The Drop
- The Gift
- The Girl Next Door
- The Good Girl
- The Outsiders (1983)
- The Vatican Tapes
- War Pony (premiere)
- The Warriors (1979)
- Tommy Boy
- Wayne's World
- William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
March 2
- The Accused
- This Is Where I Leave You
March 3
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
March 6
- Air Warriors (Season 11)
- Raging Grace (premiere)
March 7
- CBS News Specials: State of the Union Address
- The Thundermans Return (premiere)
March 8
- Home Again (2017)
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!
March 10
- What Happens Later
March 11
- Sleeping with Other People
March 12
- Never Seen Again, season five premiere
March 13
- America's Hidden Stories (Season 3)
- Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
- Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
- Peppa Pig (Season 9)
- The Amazing Race (Season 36)
- Little Wing (premiere)
March 19
- Carol (2015)
March 20
- The Last Cowboy (Season 4)
March 25
- The King of Queens (Seasons 1-9)
March 27
- Behind the Music (Season 2)
- LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop
- Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 2)
March 29
- A Gentleman in Moscow (premiere)
March 30
- Beyond The Aggressives: 25 Years Later (premiere)
March 31
- Set Up