New York City FC and Charlotte FC lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our New York City FC-Charlotte FC prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

New York City (5-9-7) is on a six-game unbeaten run, and they finally got a win after five straight draws. The Bronx Blues are hoping to get all points at the Yankee Stadium.

Charlotte FC (6-6-8) is also on a three-game drawing streak. With just two points separating them from the last qualification spot, the Crown will try to get all points against their rivals.

Here are the New York City FC-Charlotte FC soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: New York City FC-Charlotte FC Odds

New York City FC: -115

Charlotte FC: +310

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -124

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why New York City FC Can Beat Charlotte FC

NYCFC will be aiming to replicate their 0-1 MLS victory against Montreal Impact. This impressive win marked the end of their twelve-game winless streak in the league. During the match, New York City FC had 42% possession and took a total of 10 shots, with seven of them on target. The only goal of the game was scored by Matías Pellegrini in the 33rd minute. Three players for the Boys in Blue also got yellow cards.

Before to this victory, New York City FC had drawn their last five games, and they are currently undefeated in their last six matches. Only New England has a longer undefeated streak in the league. New York City FC is determined to secure a win after collecting only three points from their previous three matches.

Their recent encounters have been exciting and closely contested, including a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew, a thrilling 2-2 draw against Atlanta United, and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers. In their nine home matches in Major League Soccer, the Cityzens have recorded four wins, three draws, and two defeats, scoring 13 goals and conceding 12.

Now, they are preparing to face their rivals, Charlotte. Under the guidance of coach Nick Cushing, New York City FC has scored a total of five goals in their last six games.

The team has displayed a strong ability to start matches well throughout the season and now has the confidence to hold onto a lead and secure maximum points. They have scored the opening goal in eight games so far this season.

In terms of player availability, New York City FC has only one fitness concern for coach Nick Cushing to address. Thiago Martins is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and is not expected to return until mid-July. James Sands is also unavailable as he is away on international duty, representing the USA in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. However, the team boasts an almost full-strength squad, so availability is not a major issue.

Gabriel Pereira leads the team with six goals, followed by Santiago Rodriguez, Talles Magno, and Keaton Parks. Richard Ledezma is the top assist provider with four assists, followed by Pereira, Brian Cufre, and Mitja Ilenic. Gabriel Segal and Matias Pellegrini have contributed to a combined four goals for the team.

Why Charlotte FC Can Beat New York City FC

Meanwhile, Charlotte's current form is far from impressive, as they find themselves on a five-game winless streak. Their last victory in the league dates back to May.

Interestingly, Charlotte's most recent match was also against Montreal, resulting in a goalless draw on June 25th. This marked their third consecutive draw in the league. During that game, Charlotte FC had 53% possession and made 13 attempts at goal, with four of them on target, and seven corner kicks. Karol Swiderski, Kerwin Calderon Vargas, and Enzo Copetti also got yellow cards in the game.

In their previous two matches, Charlotte FC has been involved in thrilling encounters, drawing 3-3 against Seattle Sounders FC and 2-2 against New York Red Bulls. When playing away in Major League Soccer, the team has won thrice, drawn twice, and lost five times in their 10 away matches.

Under the leadership of coach Christian Lattanzio, Charlotte FC has scored a total of eight goals in their last six games. However, they have also conceded 10 goals during the same period. Notably, Charlotte has conceded six goals in their last two away games, indicating a defensive vulnerability that might persist here at the Bronx.

These two teams have met only three times before, with Charlotte emerging victorious on each occasion. Their most recent encounter took place in May, with Charlotte securing a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Lattanzio is currently dealing with limited team options due to injuries. George Marks is recovering from a sprained ankle, Hamady Diop is nursing an abdominal muscle injury, Pablo Sisniega is sidelined with a back injury, and Adilson Malanda is coping with a broken metatarsal.

Karol Swiderski has been making a significant impact on the team, contributing five goals and three assists for Charlotte. Enzo Copetti, Justin Meram, and Benjamin Bender have collectively scored 10 goals, while Kamil Jozwiak and Ashlet Westwood have provided a combined total of five assists.

Final New York City FC-Charlotte FC Prediction & Pick

Both squads will be meeting for the fourth time, but this might be the best chance for NYCFC to get the win over the Crown. Not so many goals are expected in this fixture.

Final New York City FC-Charlotte FC Prediction & Pick: New York City (-115), Under 2.5 goals (+102)