The New York Giants will attempt to make the playoffs for the second year in a row after a surprise run last season. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a 2023 Giants over-under playoffs prediction and pick for the upcoming season.

The Giants stunned the world and made the playoffs in 2022. Now, they are hoping to prove it was not a fluke as they prepare for the 2023 campaign with some high hopes for another run.

The Giants started their remarkable 2022 campaign by stunning the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and knocking off the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Then, after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, the Giants reeled off four straight wins to put themselves at 6-1. The Giants were 7-2 at one point of the season before 3-6-1 in the final 10 games to eek into the playoffs.

The Giants knew they needed to make some changes. Therefore, they acquired tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller battled through injuries last season and is looking for a fresh start. Ultimately, he will become the best weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones to throw to. The Giants also added wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder to the squad.

The Giants lost defensive back Julian Love. Unfortunately, it leaves a significant hole in their secondary that will be difficult to replace. There will be some adjustments for the defense to make.

Why The Giants Will Make the Playoffs

The Giants have as good a chance as anyone to make the playoffs. Ultimately, it all lies in the health of Jones and Saquon Barkley. Barkley will reportedly not hold out, despite not having a contract beyond this year. Significantly, the Giants applied the franchise tag on him. Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Likewise, he rushed 120 times for 708 yards and seven scores. Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 57 passes for 338 yards. These two are the ultimate one-two punch on this offense and will have to keep excelling to give the G-Men a chance.

Head coach Brian Daboll showed how good of a coach he was in 2022. Now, he has to prove he can do it again by creating schemes to match what the opponents are doing and fill in weaknesses. His ability to turn Jones into a good quarterback showed that anything is possible. Hence, he now has more work to do with the rest of the team.

There are plenty of winnable games on the schedule that may help the Giants break through the barrier. Significantly, they have games against the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and Green Bay Packers on their schedule.

The Giants will make the playoffs because Jones and Barkley will only get better, thanks to the great coaching job by Daboll. Moreover, they have the ability to beat many of the weaker teams on their schedule.

Why Giants Will Not Make the Playoffs

The Giants still have holes on the defense. Thus, it makes it difficult to see this team replicating what they did last season. The run defense was bad last season. Unfortunately, Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence II are their only decent starters on the defensive line. Sadly, there is a significant drop-off from there. The linebackers do not help. Often, teams exposed them at every chance. They suffered losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles because they could not stop the run.

The secondary was not much better. Often, the Giants would allow teams to throw the ball all over their defense. They must improve this unit, as they will face some elite quarterbacks this season.

But the Giants will struggle to make it back to the playoffs because they have a much tougher slate. First, they play six games against their division. The Giants went 1-4-1 against the NFC East in 2022. Then, they have games against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and the entire AFC East. Can the Giants beat the Buffalo Bills or the Miami Dolphins? Also, how will they handle the MetLife Bowl when they face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets?

The Giants will not make the playoffs because the defense still has numerous holes. Additionally, the schedule gets tougher this season.

Final New York Giants Over/Under Playoffs Prediction & Pick

The Giants are still a good team. Yet, they will regress slightly this season. Giants miss the playoffs by a game or two this year.

Final New York Giants Over/Under Playoffs Prediction & Pick: No: -230