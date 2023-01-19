The New York Giants (9-7-1) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) in the NFC Divisional round. Action kicks off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Eagles prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The sixth-seeded Giants took down the Vikings last week to advance out of the Wild Card. New York covered a league-best 78% of their games this season while 53% went under the projected point total. The Eagles are coming off a bye week thanks to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Philadelphia covered 47% of their games this season while 58% went over. This will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals. Philly won both games in the regular season: 48-22 during Week 14 in New York and then 22-16 during Week 18 in Philly.

For our Giants-Eagles preview and full Divisional playoff predictions, listen below:

Here are the Giants-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Eagles Odds

New York Giants:+7.5 (-108)

Philadelphia Eagles: -7.5 (-112)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How To Watch Giants vs. Eagles

TV: FOX

Stream: FOX

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

New York comes into the Division round with nothing to lose after upsetting Minnesota last week. The Giants are the lowest-seeded team remaining in the playoffs. That being said, they certainly have a chance to cover against a team they know all too well. Despite a hefty spread, last week saw two underdogs cover against division opponents as both Baltimore and Miami kept things close against Cincy and Buffalo despite being inferior teams. Their divisional familiarity is a factor that should be kept in mind. Although Philly crushed them back in Week 14, New York kept things close in Week 18 despite resting a number of starters.

Despite Philly losing just three games this season, those three games had one common denominator: they ran the ball. They allowed 152, 115, and 129 rushing yards in their three losses and ranked No. 24 in yards per carry allowed (4.6 YPC). That bodes well for a Giants team who blitzed the Vikings for 142 yards on the ground last week. As a team, New York ranked in the top 10 in nearly every rushing statistic. Daniel Jones ran for 78 yards last week and finished fifth amongst QBs in rushing yards during the regular season (708 yds.). For as good as Jones was last week, running back Saquon Barkley could be the X-factor this week. Barkley finished fourth in the NFL in rushing (1,312 yds.) but was banged up in their previous matchups with Philly. He faces a tough test against the Eagles’ historic defensive line but remains one of the most talented backs in the league.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles got some much-needed rest last week thanks to their bye week. Perhaps more than any other team, Philly needed the rest as they have a number of key players banged up. Quarterback Jalen Hurts missed some time toward the end of the season with a shoulder injury. Although he returned in Week 18, he was still hampered but is “better than he was two weeks ago” thanks to the added rest. Hurts will get some help in the form of tackle Lane Johnson who will return after missing the final four games. Johnson’s return is a huge boost for the Eagles as he hasn’t allowed a sack for 28 consecutive games. Johnson allowed just nine pressures all season compared to his backup, Jack Driscoll, who allowed six pressures in the two games he filled in.

Lane Johnson’s return certainly aids their passing attack, but Philly will likely rely heavily on the run. The Eagles run the ball at the sixth-highest rate in the league and rank fifth in rushing yards per game (147.6 YPG). They feature a fearsome two-headed attack between Hurts and running back Miles Sanders. Sanders ran for the fifth-most yards in the league this season (1,236 yds.) while Hurts finished fourth among QBs (760 yds.) despite missing two games. New York’s defense was dreadful against the run, ranking 30th in yards per carry (5.2 Opp. YPC) and 27th in yards per game (139.6 Opp. YPG). Hurts’ health is certainly a factor, however, the NFL’s third-highest-scoring team will likely see a ton of success against a team they dropped 48 points on earlier in the year.

Final Giants-Eagles Prediction & Pick

This line has shifted between Eagles -7 and Eagles -7.5 throughout the week. If it drops back down to Eagles -7 I see some value with Philly but as it currently stands I like the Giants to keep things within a touchdown in what will be the third meeting between the division rivals.

Final Giants-Eagles Prediction & Pick: New York Giants +7.5 (-108)