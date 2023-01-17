Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts was dealing with a shoulder injury late into the season, causing him to miss a few games down the stretch — and potentially costing him the MVP award. With the Divisional Round matchup looming against the New York Giants, head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on Hurts’ shoulder injury after the Eagles’ first-round playoff bye. Via Jeff McLane, Sirianni indicated Hurts is making progress in the right direction.

Via McLane on Twitter:

“Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury and how he feels now vs. before Giants game in season finale: ‘He’s better than he was two weeks ago.'”

Hurts was able to continue resting up his ailing shoulder during the Eagles’ bye week in the opening round of the playoffs. The shoulder injury kept him sidelined in Week 16 and 17, but he was able to suit up against the Giants in Week 18. In that game, a preview of the Divisional Round matchup, Hurts completed a season-low 57.4 percent of his pass attempts (20-of-35) for 229 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

In 15 starts this season, Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-1 record. He threw 22 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions, while completing a career-high 66.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,701 yards. On the ground, Hurts recorded 760 yards on 165 carries with an impressive 13 touchdowns.

The Eagles will look to live up to their expectations in the playoffs and take down the Giants for the third time this season on Saturday. Hurts’ shoulder appears to be trending in the right direction, and he’s made important progress since the last time Eagles fans saw him on the field.