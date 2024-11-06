The 2024 NFL trade deadline featured some big names on the move, but there weren't many blockbuster deals. Teams left plenty of big names on the board, likely due to massive asking prices from their respective teams. It's sensible to value your talent and not give it away for nothing, but sometimes that doesn't make sense when they are on expiring contracts. That was the case for some deals that failed to happen during the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Big names like Chase Young and Jonathan Jones will stay with their team through the rest of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens landed Tre'Davious White in a last-minute deal, which could be a boom-or-bust addition. White has the tools to improve the 32nd-best pass defense, but injuries have kept him out over the past two seasons. Khalil Herbert to the Cincinnati Bengals and Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders were two other intriguing deals.

Azeez Ojulari stays in New York at 2024 trade deadline

The New York Giants may believe they are still contenders after a couple of surprising wins, but selling off some veterans was in their best interest. Ojulari's value will never be higher than it is right now, given his successful tenure since Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury. Thibodeaux can come off injured reserve in Week 10, and the Giants could move on from Ojulari in the offseason when he becomes a free agent.

The Detroit Lions seemed like an evident suitor for Ojulari. They lost Aiden Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport this season, and Ojulari could've filled a gap.

Bryce Young was an intriguing trade candidate

Bryce Young's name has been circulating since Andy Dalton replaced him as the Carolina Panthers QB1. Young isn't ready to fill in as the starting quarterback for any potential contenders. However, some non-contending teams could've been willing to treat Young as a work in progress. It could've been a disaster for a franchise with a fair share of quarterback mishaps, but the New York Jets seemed like a team that would have some interest in Young.

There is no telling when Aaron Rodgers will retire, and the Jets must start looking for a replacement plan. They could've gotten a headstart on the journey with the organization working with him for the rest of the season. Are the Jets waiting to get their next head coach before they bring a young quarterback into the fold, and is Young an option they may explore after that happens in the offseason?

Chase Young was another pass-rushing possibility

Young seemed like he might go the same route as last season and join a Super Bowl contender for one season. He signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints after advancing to the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, but the 2024 season has been a disaster for the team. It's an ugly road for a team with zero cap flexibility, and trading Young could've fetched them some draft picks.

As mentioned, the Detroit Lions' need for another pass-rusher could've led them to Young. Young or Ojulari were good fits, but Dan Campbell chose Za'Darius Smith instead. The Atlanta Falcons were another team that needed a pass-rusher, as they had only nine sacks through nine games.

A pair of New England Patriots fail to move at the 2024 NFL trade deadline

It seemed like a toss-up between Jonathan Jones and Marshon Lattimore for the cornerback teams would most covet at the deadline. Jones had two potential landing spots, with the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders needing help in the secondary. However, the Ravens acquiring White and the Commanders acquiring Lattimore left Jones without a place to call home.

Jones will stay with the Patriots to ride out the rest of the season before the 31-year-old becomes a free agent in the offseason. Teams may have been scared of some inconsistent play this season, but it hasn't been an easy year in New England. A fresh start for the longtime starter may have rejuvenated his career.

KJ Osborn was another Patriot who needed a fresh start. Osborn was a standout with the Minnesota Vikings last season, but a lack of talent surrounding him in the wide receiver room has buoyed his statistics. He must line up alongside a WR1 who will take away the tough matchup as Justin Jefferson did for him in Minnesota.

Osborn had 540 yards and three touchdowns with the Vikings, which a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers could've used to assist Russell Wilson. However, they chose to acquire Mike Williams instead to improve their room.