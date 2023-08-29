On NFL cut deadline day, over 1,000 players are released from their teams. NFL teams had to trim their rosters from the training camp limit of 90 players to the regular season maximum of 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.

Year in and year out, the NFL cut deadline is filled with big surprises. Players that nobody expected to make the roster squeeze onto the final 53-man squad, forcing players that seemed like roster locks to be cut. Some cut players will land on practice squads, others will sign onto new teams, and some will never play football again. Here are the 10 most surprising cuts from NFL cut day.

10. Rashard Lawrence, DT

Rashard Lawrence was a starter on the Arizona Cardinals defensive line for the last couple of seasons, yet they decided to release the player at the cut deadline. The Cardinals are without the injured Kyler Murray, and there are rumors that the team is trying to get rid of quality players in an effort to tank for a better draft pick (and the chance to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams).

9. Christian Kirskey, LB

The Houston Texans released veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey. While the move saved the team $5.2 million, it is a surprising move because of the leadership that Kirskey could provide for the young Texans team. Kirksey started every game for the team last year and was also the Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He had 124 tackles last season but was a victim of the Texans' youth movement.

8. Myles Gaskin, RB

Although Myles Gaskin led the Miami Dolphins in rushing in 2020 and 2021, the additions of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., and De'Von Achane had made the running back room too crowded. Still, there isn't a top-end rusher on the team, meaning the team is likely going to take a running back by-committee approach. This made Gaskin's release surprising as he is more than capable of sharing the backfield with other runners, and had he made the team, he would have been one of the best backup running backs in the NFL. This move signals that the Dolphins may be aggressive in their pursuit of Jonathon Taylor. The team was also in on Dalvin Cook before he signed with the New York Jets.

7. Alex Leatherwood, OL

Alex Leatherwood was a first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He was waived after his rookie year and joined the Chicago Bears, who released him at the cut deadline. Just two years after being the 17th overall pick, he will already be looking to join his third team in his young NFL career. Leatherwood looks like a massive draft bust, and while he hasn't performed when on the field, it was still expected that the Chicago Bears – a team thin on offensive line depth – would be willing to develop him.

6. Zonovan Knight, RB

Zonovan Knight was an undrafted gem for the New York Jets. He burst onto the scene at the end of 2022. Cheap investment players with on-field production are a diamond in the rough and are usually the type of players that teams want to keep. But with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers in New York, the Jets overhauled their skill positions. The arrival of Dalvin Cook was the most recent acquisition that forced the Jets to let go of Knight, a young player who is sure to catch on somewhere else.

5. Bailey Zappe, QB

Bill Belichick has always been known to make puzzling roster moves for the New England Patriots, but waiving Bailey Zappe was particularly unusual. While the rookie didn't have a great training camp, he still showed promise last season. Zappe started two games under center as a rookie, and he even had some Patriots fans wanting him to take the quarterback job over from Mac Jones.

4. P.J. Walker, QB

P.J. Walker had starting experience in a quarterback room that was lacking it, making him one of the most surprising cuts. His release opened up the doors for Tyson Bagent to be the backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears. The backup position is one of the most important jobs in football, especially when the starter likes to run as much as Justin Fields does, making himself vulnerable to injury. Walker had signed a two-year deal with the Bears and had over $2 million in guarantees that the team will be eating. Walker made a name for himself in the XFL before joining the Carolina Panthers and being a part of a quarterback carousel there.

3. Anthony Schwartz, WR

Anthony Schwartz's run with the Cleveland Browns didn't go as they planned when they took the speedy receiver in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While a change of scenery could rejuvenate Schwartz, it is still rare to see such a high draft pick released so quickly into his career. This is especially true considering the Browns have lacked pass-catching depth in recent seasons, although they did add some weapons this offseason. Schwartz is a deep threat, and at 22-years old, he still has potential and can further improve his game.

2. Desmond King, CB

Desmond King's release from the Houston Texans is a surprise as he ran with the first-team defense all of training camp/preseason. The Texans are getting younger in an attempt to rebuild, and that made the veteran cornerback expendable. Still, King is only 28-years old and still has plenty of good football left in him. King is a former All-Pro and is still producing at a high level. In 2022, he had two interceptions and eight passes defended.

1. Colt McCoy, QB

Colt McCoy was the presumed starting quarterback by many. Instead, he lost the quarterback battle and was given the axe by the Arizona Cardinals. McCoy was a surprising cut as he was arguably the most talented pass thrower on the team (besides the injured Kyler Murray, who was put on the PUP list).

The Cardinals are rebuilding and have been moving on from veterans all month long. They recently traded Isaiah Simmons for only a seventh-round pick. McCoy's release comes just days after the Cardinals traded for journeyman quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs is competing for the starting gig with fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune. McCoy is an experienced quarterback who has been in the league since 2010. Whether a team needs an emergency option because of unexpected injuries or a team wants an experienced presence in their quarterback room, McCoy is sure to land another quarterbacking gig somewhere.