Trent Williams threw a right punch to Kansas City Chiefs safety Brian Cook last Sunday that led to an ejection. The left tackle learned Saturday how much he'll now have to pay up to the NFL.

The All-Pro offensive lineman got slapped with a $11,817 fine, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported. The San Francisco 49ers lineman threw his punch during a scuffle with Cook. The incident occurred in the final three minutes of Kansas City's road win.

Williams was not on the field for the San Francisco 49ers' final touchdown. Brock Purdy scored from 1-yard out after Williams departed. But the Chiefs snatched the 28-18 road win to remain undefeated.

Cook received his own punishment. The league office fined him a lesser $8,442.64 for his role in the fourth quarter fight.

Trent Williams considered ‘lucky' punishment wasn't severe

The NFC champion rakes in more than $200 million in net worth thanks to his new 49ers contract, which he signed before the season. While he'll have to open his wallet to pay the fine, NBC Sports Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith called Williams and Cook “lucky” in this scenario.

“Williams and Cook are both lucky that the NFL’s discipline wasn’t more severe. It sets a dangerous precedent for the NFL to hand down lax punishments to players who take cheap shots in garbage time when they know the game is out of reach and a 15-yard penalty won’t affect the outcome of the game,” Smith wrote. “Williams has made about $200 million in his career, so this fine is chump change to him. A suspension would have sent a message.”

The 49ers locked in Williams with a three-year, $82.6 million contract. This fine won't severely damage his finances. However, Williams' punishment sparked confusion among fans.

One was 49ers Webzone writer Marc Adams, who posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Not sure why Trent Williams was fined more than the Chiefs player who did the same thing.”

Fortunately for the 49ers, Williams will not be sitting out with a suspension ahead of Sunday night's marquee battle against the Dallas Cowboys. Williams has helped the 49ers win three straight against the longtime playoff rival. Included are two postseason victories Williams became a part of with the Niners.

San Francisco, though, comes in at 3-4 overall and desperately trying to stay in the NFC West title race. Dallas is back from a bye week but has started a disappointing 3-3. Williams and the 49ers are currently a 4.5-point favorite to win.