The 2023 NFL Draft third round is now in the books. The pace quickened in Round 3, and players came off the board at a furious pace. There were some real gems still available at the end of Day 2, and several teams took advantage of that. Here are the NFL draft grades for each pick of Round 3.

64. Chicago Bears: DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

The Bears are seemingly taking an Eagles-esque approach this year and building from the inside out. Pairing a promising, versatile DT like Zacch Pickens with second-round pick Gervon Dexter just built the foundation for the Bears’ front for years to come. Grade: B+

65. Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans): OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

The Eagles continue to do what the Eagles do and build from the trenches out. Tyler Steen is a solid player from a top program and has swing tackle versatility who could develop into a starter. No shock Philly starts out the round with a great NFL draft third-round pick. Grade: A

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ): S Sydney Brown, Illinois

This is a rare low NFL draft grade for the Eagles. Sydney Brown is a thumping safety who has struggled with missed tackles and is decent in coverage. He should be a good special teamer, though. But this is too high for a good special teamer. Grade: C

67. Denver Broncos (from Colts): LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Drew Sanders is one of my favorite players in the 2023 NFL Draft. He started at Alabama as a DE and became a tackling machine off-ball LB at Arkansas. He is a perfect hybrid player in the modern NFL, and the Broncos got an absolute steal here. Grade: A+

68. Detroit Lions (from Broncos): QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

This is great value in the middle of the NFL Draft third round. Hendon Hooker is 25, has an injured knee, and was a bit of a one-year wonder. Still, he is a talented QB, and at this point, it makes total sense for the Lions to take a flyer on him. Grade: B+

69. Houston Texans (from Rams): WR Tank Dell, Houston

“Tank” Dell is a tiny WR at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds. He is fast, but he ran a 4.47-second 40 at the combine and that might not be the elite speed he needs to be able to get away from the big guys at the next level. Grade: C+

70. Las Vegas Raiders: DT Byron Young, Alabama

Byron Young is a high-character player from a great program and has some potential. However, he didn’t stand out making splash plays at Alabama and would have been available on Day 3. Grade: C+

71. New Orleans Saints: RB Kendre Miller, TCU

Kendre Miller has good size at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, and put up excellent numbers in college. He will be a solid pounder at eth start of his career, and if he can improve his pass-catching, he has potential as a three-down back. Grade: B-

72. Arizona Cardinals (from Titans): CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

In a perfect situation, Garrett William would probably have gone a round earlier, but coming off an ACL injury he slipped to the third. If he comes back full strength, this is a solid NFL draft third-round selection. Grade: B-

73. New York Giants (from Browns via Texans and Rams): WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Jalin Hyatt is a little one-dimensional, but the Giants just keep killing it in the 2023 NFL Draft by getting a player many had mocked to them in Round 1 here in the third. Hyatt gives the Giants a ton of speed to open things up underneath, and they finally drafted a WR with a “6” at the beginning of his height. Grade: A

74. Cleveland Browns (from Jets) – WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Back-to-back Volunteer receivers come off the board here, and while Jalin Hyatt is the headline-grabber, Cedric Tillman has the size and skill to develop into a true No. 1 someday if he can improve in a few areas and stay healthy. This is a great pick for the first Browns selection of the 2023 NFL Draft. Grade: A

75. Atlanta Falcons – DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Zach Harrison is a prototypical defensive end who has all the traits you want and decent production. The biggest problem is he doesn’t play with a ton of aggressiveness or urgency. Maybe the right coaches can get that out of him. Grade: B

76. New England Patriots (from Panthers): LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

This small-school LB is a jack-of-all-trades, master of none, but Bill Belichick may like that. Marte Mapu doesn’t stand out at any one skill and may be a special teams player at best. This was a reach at this point. Grade: C-

77. Los Angeles Rams (from Patriots via Dolphins): LB Byron Young, Tennessee

An older rookie coming into the league with a lack of experience but explosive traits, Byron Young is a high-risk, high-reward pick. If the Rams’ defensive coaches can coach him up fast, he could become a star. Young is a solid gamble at this point. Grade: B

78. Green Bay Packers – TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Tyler Kraft is a big guy with great athleticism and soft hands. He will make a great duo with Luke Musgrave, and shockingly, the Packers keep picking solid weapons to help Jordan Love. Somewhere Aaron Rodgers is fuming. Grade: A-

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Commanders): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Josh Downs has put up incredible numbers as a small slot receiver thanks to his quickness, confidence, and will. At 5-foot-9 with 4.48 speed, he might not have elite burn to outrun people, but his shiftiness and toughness may be able to make up for that. Also, a slot WR is a solid addition to the Anthony Richardson offense. Grade: B+

80. Carolina Panthers (from Steelers): LB DJ Johnson, Oregon

DJ Johnson is a pure power rusher who will run through tackles. He needs to improve finishing his rushes and getting sacks, but with T.J. Watt on the other side, he should have more opportunities to do that. Grade: B

81. Tennessee Titans (from Lions via Cardinals): RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

A lot of people like this speedy, highly productive back from Tulane. Tyjae Spears has his detractors, too, but he seems like a player in the Isiah Pacheco mold who could break out in the NFL. Grade B+

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – DE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

YaYa Diaby has all the size, skills, and athleticism to be an NFL DE. He just hasn’t put it together from a production standpoint yet. He has the physical stuff that you can’t teach, so now it’s up to the Buccaneers coaches to teach him. Grade: C+

83. Denver Broncos (from Seahawks): DB Riley Moss, Iowa

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s a bit of a shocker from Sean Payton, but the Broncos keep making great picks on the defensive side of the ball. Riley Moss can play corner or safety and will be an excellent, versatile piece on the Broncos’ defense. Between him and Drew Sanders earlier in the round, the Denver D will be incredibly multiple next season Grade: A

84. Miami Dolphins – RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Devon Archane has the potential to be a special back. He has 4.32 speed and loves running into the teeth of the defense between the tackles. He’s small at 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, but if he can figure out a way to minimize punishment in the NFL, this could be a home run. Grade: A-

85. Los Angeles Chargers – LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Solid linebacker who flies around the field making plays. He’ll be a key special teamer right off the bat and has the potential to become a run-stuffing linebacker who blows up plays with his size and hustle. Grade: B+

86. Baltimore Ravens – LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

This is a good, old-school Ravens pick. Trenton Simpson is a fast, versatile LB who could have gone a full round earlier. Simpson may not be the next great Ravens MLB, but he should be the next good one at worst. Grade: A-

87. San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings) – S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

Not the most impressive safety in terms of athleticism, but Ji’Ayir Brown can play a little nickel and should be a rotational DB for the 49er right away after this NFL draft third-round pick became the team’s first of the year. Grade: C+

88. Jacksonville Jaguars – RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

As his name suggests Tank Bigsby is a big power runner with a little bit of wiggle as well, HE Should be a good short-yardage and goal-line back that can complement Travis Etienne and take some wear and tear off of him. Grade: B-

89. Los Angeles Rams (from Giants) – DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Kobie Turner is a light defensive tackle with some upside. However, at his point, there were some better DTs available, which is why this NFL draft grade is on the lower side. Grade: C-

90. Dallas Cowboys – LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

DeMarvion Overshown is a safety who became a linebacker and, as such, is a bit of a tweener. If the Cowboys can make that a positive, Overshown could be a useful piece, but he needs to get stronger to play LB and faster to play NFL safety, and that could be tough. Grade: C+

91. Buffalo Bills – LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Dorian Williams was a tackling machine against lower-level competition. He also is good in zone coverage and will be an excellent special teamer. Not a bad pick, but not a great one either. Grade: C+

92. Kansas City Chiefs (from Bengals) – OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

At worst, Wanya Morris should be a swing tackle in 2023. At best, he could become a middle-of-the-road starter at right tackle. As RT is a weakness of the Chiefs right now, more competition is excellent, and so is this NFL draft third-round pick. Grade: B+

93. Pittsburgh Steelers (from 49ers via Panthers) – TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

There were some 2023 NFL Draft mocks that had this huge tight end as a first-round pick. He was defiantly supposed to go on Day 2, although rumors of a medical issue knocked Darnell Washington down. If he stays healthy, the Steelers got a unique weapon with huge upside. Grade: A-

94. Arizona Cardinals (from Eagles) – WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Stanford WR could be a sleeper pick in the NFL draft third round. The 6-foot-2 wideout has the route-running skills and size to be a high-volume target for Kyler Murray. His biggest problem is injuries, but he still gets a pretty good NFL draft grade for potential. Grade: B+

95. Cincinnati Bengals (from Chiefs) – S Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jordan Battle should be a solid player for the Bengals, with the potential to be a league-average starter as he progresses. Getting a player who will play in the future and contribute on special teams now is a good pick here. Grade: B-

96. Detroit Lions (from Cardinals): Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

Big, 337-pound nose tackle who can be a space-eater in first- and second-down at the NFL level. He’s a decent rotational player, which is OK at pick No. 96. Grade: C+

97. Washington Commanders: C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Ricky Stromberg could become a good NFL center as he develops, but there were a few prospects left on the board with more potential and more Week 1 starting capability. The Commanders get a good NFL draft grade for intent but a bad one for execution, which leaves the final grade in the middle. Grade: C

98. Cleveland Browns: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

This Baylor nose tackle has the potential to be a dominant run defender in the middle, and he’s athletic enough to become a decent interior pass rusher if he develops well. This is a great end of the NFL draft third-round pick. Grade: B+

99. San Francisco 49ers: K Jake Moody, Michigan

Jake Moody is a kicker. There were a lot of good players on the board at this point, and Moody is a kicker who made just 66% of his field goals from 40 yards plus. This gets the lowest NFL draft grade of the round. Grade: D-

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chiefs through Giants): WR Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

This is a perfect Raiders pick, Tre Tucker has pure 4.4 speed and could become a nice deep threat and run-after-catch player for the team. He can also contribute as a return man. Grade: B-

101. San Francisco 49ers: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Cameron Latu is a physical specimen who could become a great receiving tight end to complement George Kittle. The problem is, he’s just never healthy, which knocks this NFL draft third-round grade down a bit. Grade: B-

102. Minnesota Vikings (from 49ers): CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Aggressive corner who will get in his receivers’ faces and also get his fair share of penalties. If Vikings coaches can clean that up, they will have a player who can play boundary and slot and fills a major need on their hands. Grade: B+