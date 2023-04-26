Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has plenty in common with current Chicago Bears starting quarterback. They are both former Buckeyes with Stroud, like Fields expected to go in the first-round. However, the comparisons between Stroud and Fields don’t end there when it comes to the NFL Draft.

Stroud, who was once in consideration to be the No. 1 overall pick, has been sliding down draft boards recently. Rumors of his mentality on and off the field have hurt his draft stock. Fields went through a similar fall, landing at No. 11 with the Bears in 2021. Some feel that Stroud could face a Fields-esque fate come draft night, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“I think his slide could be similar to Fields and he went 11,” a NFL executive told Fowler. “There’s no way Stroud gets past Tennessee at that spot.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His newest NFL Draft update brings both good and bad news for Stroud. Tennessee holds the 11th overall pick in the draft. If 11 is Stroud’s floor, he won’t be waiting too long. However, No. 11 is still a falling grace from his original No. 1 or No. 2 projection.

C.J. Stroud spent three years at Ohio State, appearing in 26 games. He threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns. While he might be experiencing a draft fall, Stroud is still considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class.

With Bryce Young seemingly locking in the No. 1 overall pick, question marks surround Stroud’s selection. It might be a little later than expected, but like Justin Fields, Stroud should expect to hear his name called within the first-half of the first round of the NFL Draft.