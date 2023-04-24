Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

With just days until the 2023 NFL Draft, a concerning report came out stating that CJ Stroud ranked in the 18th percentile on a cognitive test that quarterbacks have to do before the big day. As a result, his odds to go number two overall dropped significantly, with Will Levis the favorite now to be picked after Bryce Young. But, it gets worse for Stroud.

According to NFL guru Peter King, the Ohio State signal-caller isn’t even a lock to go top seven.

“Then there’s the quarterback mystery. A month ago, C.J. Stroud was the odds-on favorite to be the first pick in the draft. Today, it’s no lock he goes in the top seven, which seems (and is) insane.”

Insane is right. Stroud might’ve struggled on the test, which one NFL executive says is a “red alert”, but it’s impossible to look past his skillset. Stroud put up videogame numbers across the last two seasons for the Buckeyes and had been considered one of the best QBs in the draft class.

For what it’s worth, Young was in the 98th percentile, while Levis was 93rd. Anthony Richardson also scored a 79.

“If you get a high score as a quarterback it’s not saying you’re going to be a great player,” another executive told Bob McGinn of Go Long. “But if you get a low score, it’s 100% — none of the quarterbacks that got a low score became good players. The benchmark is 80. Eighty and above is good. Stroud was 18. It’s incredibly terrible. He’s going to be off boards. He will not be picked by those teams.”

Evidently, teams could be shying away from CJ Stroud because of his poor results on the test. We’ll see what happens Thursday.