Tennessee Volunteers left tackle prospect Darnell Wright got into an argument with Cincinnati Bengals fan and analyst Willie Lutz on Twitter, and it got very hostile. Lutz Tweeted that Wright is a pure right tackle and has no business playing left tackle, and that is when Wright sent him a direct message. Lutz took a screenshot and posted to Twitter.

“Your a pure d***eater, what year did you play to say anybody has any business doing anything,” Darnell Wright sent to Willie Lutz.

The Tennessee Volunteers prospect, and expected first-round pick in this upcoming NFL Draft followed up the message with an apology.

“Probably a little heavy on the d***eater part, apologizing for that looking at what you said were probably defending me a bit when you said it just frustrating when the games all you love, it’s all good tho maybe I’ll be in cinci in the next month and we’ll do a podcast 👀,” Wright wrote back, and posted on Twitter.

Lutz wrote back and accepted the apology, and said that it was water under the bridge. Wright then said that it was all good and that he wears his emotions on his sleeve.

It could be worth monitoring whether or not this impacts where Darnell Wright gets picked in the NFL draft. The quick apology certainly could make it a lot easier for teams and general managers to look past this incident.

It will be interesting to see what happens if Wright does get picked by the Bengals. Maybe we will see Wright and Lutz record a podcast together.