Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye has been one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the class. But for some, Maye has the potential to match some of the best QBs in the NFL today.
Maye received a comparison to Los Angeles Chargers star and Buffalo Bills gunslinger Josh Allen, via ESPN's Jordan Reid of Get Up. Reid has Maye ranked as the second overall quarterback in the class behind Caleb Williams and as the fourth overall player.
“When I look at the combination of the prototypical 6-foot-4, 230 lbs, the arm strength and everything else I get in that package, I think he has a Justin Herbert, Josh Allen type of ceiling,” Reid said. “Yes, the decision making and accuracy is scattershot and inconsistent at moments. But when we take some of the heavy lifting off of his plate, I think he's only going to continue to get better.”
Herbert was drafted sixth overall in 2020 while Allen was selected seventh overall 2018. Maye has been projected to go higher, even potentially to the Washington Commanders at No. 2. But no matter where Maye is selected, any team drafting him would be ecstatic to have a Herbert or Allen-type player under center.
The Chargers star was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after throwing for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Over his four year career, Herbert has thrown for 17,223 yards, 113 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. He has added 911 yards and 11 scores on the ground, be named a Pro Bowler in 2021.
Allen has been the trusted leader of the Bills since his selection, holding a 63-30 record as a starter during his tenure. He has thrown for 22,703 yards, 167 yards and 78 touchdowns. Allen has run for another 3,611 yards and 53 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl nods in 2020 and 2022.
While both quarterbacks are still chasing true playoff success, they have each made the franchise stronger under center. Any team entering the draft is looking for a QB that can take over the offense and become the face of the franchise.
To Reid, Maye has the qualities to do exactly that.
Drake Maye's path to NFL Draft
Maye spent three years at North Carolina, appearing in 30 games. Overall, he threw for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He ran for another 1,209 yards and 16 scores.
When NFL teams look at Maye's tape, his work from 2022 is sure to jump off the page. The quarterback earned ACC Player of the Year honors after throwing for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He set a career-high in rushing yards with seven scores to go alongside them.
A year later, Maye would break his rushing touchdown total with nine, on 449 yards rushing. However, it came as he took a step back in the passing department, throwing for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
While teams will certainly have questions about his 2023 output, Jordan Reid is encouraging them to look at the intangibles. If a team wants a ready-made starter who can take over a franchise, Maye will be available towards the top of the 2024 NFL Draft.