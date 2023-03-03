As teams debate which quarterback to place at the top of their NFL Draft boards, player comparisons are going to be rampant in war rooms and on sports talk shows. When Joe Burrow’s name is uttered in the same sentence as Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, however, fans are naturally going to perk up.

Former QB and current Carolina Panthers QB coach Josh McCown is impressed by what he has seen from Stroud and recognizes physical similarities between him and the Cincinnati Bengals’ franchise pillar.

“Physically, as I watch him, I think his skill set is very similar to Joe Burrow,” McCown told Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris on the Scheme podcast. “About same size, same frame, same arm talent. Moves the same way physically.”

Panthers QB Coach Josh McCown sees some Joe Burrow in C.J. Stroud's game 👀 pic.twitter.com/PcybD4AWZI — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) March 3, 2023

This is not the first time McCown has extolled the virtues of the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, and it is now especially pertinent given his new role with the Panthers. He was added to head coach Frank Reich’s staff on Feb. 10. Obviously, the top of the organization will have the final say on draft night, but the 16-year quarterback does lend some experience and expertise.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

CJ Stroud threw for over 8,000 passing yards and 85 touchdowns in his two seasons for the Buckeyes. He only logged 136 rushing yards, though, which could deter modern front offices keen on hybrid quarterbacks. Conversely, Burrow ran for almost 800 yards in his two years at LSU.

Stroud himself admitted at the NFL Combine that he wished he have done more damage on the ground. What he did do, though, was decimate defenses in the air. Scouts who were skeptical about his ability to overcome shaky offensive line play-Panthers rank 15th per Pro Football Focus- or imposing pass rush attacks should feel better after his performance at the Peach Bowl against eventual champions Georgia.

The 21-year-old threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns on the big stage. Carolina sits at No. 9 in the NFL Draft and could be tempted to try to solve their ongoing quarterback problems with Stroud.

There is at least one vocal advocate for that route in Bank of America Stadium.