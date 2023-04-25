The NFL Draft arrives on Thursday and we have you covered with NFL Draft odds. The Indianapolis Colts find themselves on the clock at No. 4 overall with a number of options to consider. Do they finally draft a quarterback or consider help on the defensive side of the ball? Our friends at FanDuel have a number of options on the board for us to gamble on. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a No. 4 overall pick betting odds, prediction, and pick.

Here are the No. 4 Overall Pick NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Draft Odds: No. 4 Overall

Will Levis: +130

CJ Stroud: +210

Anthony Richardson: +300

Indianapolis holds the No. 3 overall pick after finishing with an abysmal 4-12 record last season. The Colts look primed to draft a quarterback after starting six different QBs in the last six seasons. Their passing game was abysmal last season, ranking 29th in yards per attempt and 32nd in pass DVOA. Indianapolis boasts a number of young weapons on offense including Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, and Alec Pierce. Additionally, a quarterback could be well-protected behind a strong offensive line that (aside from last season) ranks among the best in the NFL. With speculation growing that Indianapolis could have multiple QB options at No. 4, the Colts have a huge decision to make. That being said, mock drafts see them picking one of the QBs at No. 4. The question remains, however: which one?

Why Will Levis Could Be The No. 4 Overall Pick

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds the best odds to be taken No. 4 overall at +130. At 6’4″, 229 lbs., Levis could be a perfect fit for the Colts. Levis skyrocketed up draft boards after the 2021 season when he threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns. Concerns rose when he simmered off in his senior year but by no means was Levis unproductive as he threw for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns. While he didn’t take the leap many scouts anticipated, Levis lost a number of pieces in the coaching staff and receiving core. New head coach Shane Steichen did wonders with the development of Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert – players fitting a similar mold to Levis. With Indy supposedly viewing Levis as more pro-ready than his counterparts, he rightfully holds the best odds to go No. 4.

Why CJ Stroud Could Be The No. 4 Overall Pick

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud holds the second-best odds to be the No. 4 pick at +210. At 6’3″, 214 lbs., Stroud fits the mold for a modern QB. Stroud threw for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns in his final year in Columbus. Miraculously, those numbers actually fell off from his 2021 season when he threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns. Stroud offers an incredible pedigree coming from Ohio State. The Colts showed serious interest when they brought Stroud in for a visit and it’s easy to see him filling in as a week one starter. Stroud offers pinpoint accuracy but questions surrounding his mobility and surrounding talent could drop him to No. 4 in the draft. If Stroud is there at No. 4, the Colts could pounce.

Why Anthony Richardson Could Be The No. 4 Overall Pick

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson holds the third-best odds for the No. 4 overall pick at +300. With no one else possessing odds under 10/1, Richardson is the “value play” if you’re looking for some added juice in this bet. One of the most intriguing prospects in the draft, Richardson didn’t put up eye-popping numbers in college. He started just one full season at Florida – throwing for 2.549 yards and 17 touchdowns. Richardson’s intrigue lies in his physical tools. He projects as a serious threat in the running game after running for 654 yards and nine touchdowns in his final college season. At 6’4″, 244 lbs, Richardson boasts legit NFL size. His size and incredible arm talent give him arguably the highest ceiling in the draft. However, he also possesses serious bust potential given his inexperience and iffy accuracy. That being said, Richardson would be the ultimate homerun pick for Indianapolis at No. 4.

Final No. 4 Overall Pick Betting Prediction & Pick

If Stroud falls to them at No. 4, the Colts could be faced with an impossible decision. Additionally, Levis could be off the board entirely by then but odds are he’s still there – leaving Indy with an easy pick. Pay close attention to the rumor mill leading up to the draft. If Levis flies off the board before they get to pick, Anthony Richardson may end up being a serious value play at +300.

Final No. 4 Overall Pick Betting Prediction & Pick: Will Levis (+130)