Speedy Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt decided not to participate in position drills at the NFL Combine after he felt tightness in his hamstring.
Hyatt completed the 40-yard dash, and he ran that sprint in a time of 4.40. He also participated in the broad jump and vertical jump, with measurements of 11-3 and 40 inches, respectively.
Hyatt is not overly concerned about missing the rest of the drills for his position group at the Combine. He plans on showing off all of his abilities at his Pro Day, which is scheduled for March 30.
“I’m not really worried about running routes, I can run routes,” Hyatt said during media interviews. “I know how to release. I played in the SEC. So, I know how to do all those.”
Hyatt is clearly a confident receiver. The 6-0, 175-pound receiver exploded this season with the Volunteers after two ordinary seasons. He caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns for the high-powered Tennessee offense.
Prior to the 2022 season, Jalin Hyatt caught 20 passes for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2020 and 21 passes for 226 yards and 2 scores in 2021.
As a receiver, Hyatt will offer the ability to go deep and serve as a significant threat to stretch the defense on a regular basis. Because he excels at making big plays, opposing defenses are likely to lighten the box, opening up running lanes for the ground game.
While he can go from gliding to top speed in an instant, the Tennessee scheme allowed him to get off the line of scrimmage without issues. That may not be the case at the next level.