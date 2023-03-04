Speedy Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt decided not to participate in position drills at the NFL Combine after he felt tightness in his hamstring.

Hyatt completed the 40-yard dash, and he ran that sprint in a time of 4.40. He also participated in the broad jump and vertical jump, with measurements of 11-3 and 40 inches, respectively.

Hyatt is not overly concerned about missing the rest of the drills for his position group at the Combine. He plans on showing off all of his abilities at his Pro Day, which is scheduled for March 30.

