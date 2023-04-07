The Tennessee Titans are somewhere between a rebuild and a retool. With Jeffrey Simmons inking a new contract extension Friday, the long-term plan is becoming more and more in focus. General Manager Ran Carthon and Head Coach Mike Vrabel are seemingly content with the defense as-is and recognize the offense as the more pressing need.

That’s not to say the strategy come draft night will be completely offense. Pieces are always needed at various defensive positions as well. It’s been rumored the Titans may attempt to trade up to the third overall pick. Names have been tossed around for both third overall and 11th, where the Titans currently sit.

Those names aren’t who we’re focusing on here. Today, we’re gong to look at three prospects who don’t have their name on the marquee who would fit well in Nashville.

3. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

The Titans most critical position of need going into the draft is wide receiver. If Carthon decides to go elsewhere with his first-round pick, he will certainly use picks in the later rounds to shore up the receiver spot. Mingo is a great choice for day two, as he offers the size and speed combination everyone looks for in a slot receiver.

Last season, Mingo racked up 51 catches for 861 yards and five scores. He’s got experience on shallow routes in an offense that made good use of them. He would be a good option to add to a wide receiver room without pinning your complete hope on him.

2. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

There are rumblings Hooker may go earlier than some may think. However, assuming he is there on day two and is available when the Titans have their time on the clock, it may be prudent to keep him in the Volunteer State. Hooker of course was a legitimate Heisman contender for much of the season before suffering an ACL injury late in the year.

In his two years at Tennessee, Hooker truly came alive as a passer. He threw for 6,080 yards as a Vol, while posting a ridiculous 58 to 5 touchdown to interception ratio. It’s not an unpopular opinion that had he stayed healthy, it very well could’ve been Hooker lifting the Heisman Trophy at the season’s end.

Should the Titans avoid taking a passer at third or 11th, Hooker may be a good option to find the quarterback of the future, especially as it seems the Titans are not sold on Malik Willis.

1. Tucker Kraft, TE, San Diego State

The Titans found their pass-catching tight end of the future in last year’s draft with Chigoziem Okonkwo. Now they need a tight end to fill the role Austin Hooper covered last year. A tight end who can catch the ball very well, but also doubles as an excellent blocker. Tucker Kraft’s tape shows that he fits the bill.

It’s a bit of an unheralded role, the blocking tight end, but the Titans have a star running back to clear paths for. They need the blocking. As much as free agency has shown the Titans attempting to favor linemen who are perhaps a bit better at pass blocking than run blocking, they still need to give Derrick Henry the help. Kraft can do that while also being a threat in passing situations and in the red zone. He’d likely be taken somewhere in the third or fourth rounds, so the Titans have time to weigh their options.